Remembering 9/11: 20 Years Later, WBZ Staff Reflect On Terror AttacksLisa Hughes, David Wade, Christina Hager, Beth Germano, Cheryl Fiandaca, and Chris Gobeille remember covering the terror attacks on September 11, 2001.

2 hours ago

WBZ News Update For September 10, 2021Red Sox Starter Chris Sale Tests Positive For COVID; Deadly Fire In Northboro; Truck Driver Killed On 495; Weekend Weather

2 hours ago

WBZ Midday Forecast For September 10Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

2 hours ago

Pats 2021 Season Opener At Gillette Marks Return Of Fans, New Era & New Stadium PoliciesWBZ-TV's Anna Meiler reports.

2 hours ago

Lawrence Marine Private Anthony Munoz Dies In Training At Parris Island, South CarolinaWBZ TV's Paula Ebben reports.

2 hours ago

Driver Killed In Crash That Left Tow Truck Hanging Off Route 495 Overpass In MilfordWBZ TV's Paula Ebben reports.

2 hours ago

Needham Middle Schoolers Reflect On Significance Of September 11 On 20th Year Since AttacksWBZ-TV's Lisa Gresci reports.

2 hours ago

Man Found Dead After Fire Tears Through Northboro Home With No Smoke DetectorsWBZ TV's Paula Ebben reports

2 hours ago

Local Eversource Crews Are In Louisiana To Help Rebuild The Power SystemLocal Eversource crews are on the ground there, pitching in to rebuild the power system. And they say, they've never seen damage like this.

3 hours ago

Red Sox Starting Pitcher Chris Sale Tests Positive For COVID-19The Red Sox have confirmed that Chris Sale is the latest member of the team to test positive for COVID-19. It's unclear how long Sale will be sidelined, but it will further stretch a Boston rotation that has been inconsistent throughout the season.

3 hours ago

CBS Boston's Mike Hurley On New Cam Newton Video That Discusses His Release From The PatriotsCBS Boston's Mike Hurley spoke with Breana Pitts about a new video Newton released in which he talked about his release from the Patriots, his feelings on Mac Jones, and much more.

3 hours ago

UMass Amherst Cancels Tailgate Amid Reports Of Breakthrough Infections In StudentsUMass Amherst cancels tailgate amid reports of breakthrough COVID infections in students.

5 hours ago

5 hours ago

6 hours ago

6 hours ago

7 hours ago

Students Preparing For Changing College Admissions Process Caused By PandemicWBZ TV's Liam Martin reports.

8 hours ago

To Do List: Dog-Friendly Live Music, New Selfie Studio, Quilt ShowWBZ TV's Rachel Holt reports.

8 hours ago

8 hours ago

9 hours ago

WBZ ForecastSarah Wroblewski has an update weather forecast.

15 hours ago

President Biden Announces New Vaccine RequirementsWBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

15 hours ago

Moderna Working On Combination COVID-19 Booster And Flu ShotCambridge-based Moderna is working on a booster shot that also protects against the flu.

16 hours ago

Lawrence Marine Dies During Training In South CarolinaLawrence Mayor Kendrys Vasquez said Pvt. Anthony Munoz died.

16 hours ago