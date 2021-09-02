Heavy Rain From Remnants Of Ida Causes Rhode Island Road To CrumbleWater was rushing under the street and a car was caught in the damage.

20 minutes ago

Plymouth Receives 'Jackpot' Rain Total With 7.7 Inches Falling From Ida's RemnantsCBSN Boston's Breana Pitts talks to Plymouth Fire Chief Ed Bradley.

27 minutes ago

Matt Turner Honored To Be Starting Goalkeeper For USMNT In World Cup QualifierRevolution goalkeeper Matt Turner was told Wednesday that he'll be in net for the USMNT in their World Cup qualifier Thursday night against El Salvador. The 27-year-old had a tough time putting the honor into words.

29 minutes ago

‘You Get To Have Fun,’ Salem School Program Helps Kids Catch Up From Pandemic Learning LossWBZ TV's Paula Ebben reports.

1 hour ago

WBZ Morning Forecast For September 2Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

2 hours ago

Some Worcester Streets Shut Down Due To Overnight FloodingWBZ TV's Lisa Gresci reports.

2 hours ago

Flooding Shuts Down Part Of Storrow Drive OvernightWBZ TV's Anna Meiler reports.

2 hours ago

Ida Remnants Bring Down Trees In Dennis, Flood Falmouth StreetWBZ TV's Nick Giovanni reports.

2 hours ago

WBZ Morning Forecast For September 2Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

4 hours ago

WBZ Early Morning Forecast For September 2Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

4 hours ago

Tom Lyons On Cape Cod Tornado WarningTom Lyons, Public Engagement Manager for MEMA, talked about the importance of being weather aware.

8 hours ago

WBZ ForecastSarah Wroblewski has an updated weather forecast.

10 hours ago

Worcester Braces For Flooding From Ida RemnantsWBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod spoke with people preparing for the heavy rain in Central Mass.

10 hours ago

Chaim Bloom Says Red Sox COVID Outbreak Is 'Gut-Wrenching'A COVID outbreak has ravaged the Red Sox roster. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

11 hours ago

Massachusetts Task Force 1 Providing Search And Rescue Support After Hurricane IdaAn 80-member emergency crew from Massachusetts was activated Sunday. WBZ-TVs Juli McDonald reports.

11 hours ago

WBZ Evening News Update For September 1, 2021Red Sox add a mask mandate for indoor areas at Fenway Park; First case of West Nile in Massachusetts this year detected in woman in her 80's; Taunton man accused of shooting his wife is now charged with murder; Latest forecast.

14 hours ago

WBZ Evening Forecast For September 1, 2021Sarah Wroblewski has your latest weather forecast.

15 hours ago

Scituate Man Goes The Extra Mile To Return A Lost Locket To Grieving WomanWBZ-TV's Rachel Holt reports.

15 hours ago

COVID Vaccine Mandate Expanded To Cover Assisted Living Staff In MassachusettsThe mandate will affect 100,000 home care workers in Massachusetts.

15 hours ago

Veteran Credits Rep. Moulton For Family's Rescue In AfghanistanA former Afghan interpreter and U.S. soldier says his family is safe and out of Afghanistan, crediting Rep. Seth Moulton for their rescue. WBZ-TV's Lisa Gresci reports.

15 hours ago

Dinosaur Tracks Vandalized In Holyoke; 2 Men Charged With Archaeological ViolationsTwo men are facing charges after police said they caught them "carrying tools and slabs of rock" at the Dinosaur Footprints in Holyoke.

15 hours ago

Keller @ Large: Activists Sound Alarm As Texas Abortion Ban Takes EffectNow that the Supreme Court has allowed it to take effect, abortion rights defenders are sounding the alarm. WBZ-TV's Jon Keller reports.

15 hours ago

Why Are Fully Vaccinated People Testing Positive For COVID?WBZ-TV's Dr. Mallika Marshall answers your COVID-19 questions.

15 hours ago

Proposed $425 Million Settlement A Step Toward Victory For Gymnasts In Sex Abuse ScandalAthletes involved in USA Gymnastics’ seismic sexual abuse scandal say they've achieved a moral and a legal victory. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.

16 hours ago