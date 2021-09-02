WBZ TV's Nick Giovanni reports.
Ida Remnants Bring Down Trees In Dennis, Flood Falmouth Street
Heavy Rain From Remnants Of Ida Causes Rhode Island Road To CrumbleWater was rushing under the street and a car was caught in the damage.
Plymouth Receives 'Jackpot' Rain Total With 7.7 Inches Falling From Ida's RemnantsCBSN Boston's Breana Pitts talks to Plymouth Fire Chief Ed Bradley.
Matt Turner Honored To Be Starting Goalkeeper For USMNT In World Cup QualifierRevolution goalkeeper Matt Turner was told Wednesday that he'll be in net for the USMNT in their World Cup qualifier Thursday night against El Salvador. The 27-year-old had a tough time putting the honor into words.
‘You Get To Have Fun,’ Salem School Program Helps Kids Catch Up From Pandemic Learning LossWBZ TV's Paula Ebben reports.
WBZ Morning Forecast For September 2Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.
Some Worcester Streets Shut Down Due To Overnight FloodingWBZ TV's Lisa Gresci reports.
Flooding Shuts Down Part Of Storrow Drive OvernightWBZ TV's Anna Meiler reports.
WBZ Morning Forecast For September 2Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.
Tom Lyons On Cape Cod Tornado WarningTom Lyons, Public Engagement Manager for MEMA, talked about the importance of being weather aware.
WBZ ForecastSarah Wroblewski has an updated weather forecast.
Worcester Braces For Flooding From Ida RemnantsWBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod spoke with people preparing for the heavy rain in Central Mass.
Chaim Bloom Says Red Sox COVID Outbreak Is 'Gut-Wrenching'A COVID outbreak has ravaged the Red Sox roster. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.
Massachusetts Task Force 1 Providing Search And Rescue Support After Hurricane IdaAn 80-member emergency crew from Massachusetts was activated Sunday. WBZ-TVs Juli McDonald reports.
WBZ Evening News Update For September 1, 2021Red Sox add a mask mandate for indoor areas at Fenway Park; First case of West Nile in Massachusetts this year detected in woman in her 80's; Taunton man accused of shooting his wife is now charged with murder; Latest forecast.
WBZ Evening Forecast For September 1, 2021Sarah Wroblewski has your latest weather forecast.
Scituate Man Goes The Extra Mile To Return A Lost Locket To Grieving WomanWBZ-TV's Rachel Holt reports.
COVID Vaccine Mandate Expanded To Cover Assisted Living Staff In MassachusettsThe mandate will affect 100,000 home care workers in Massachusetts.
Veteran Credits Rep. Moulton For Family's Rescue In AfghanistanA former Afghan interpreter and U.S. soldier says his family is safe and out of Afghanistan, crediting Rep. Seth Moulton for their rescue. WBZ-TV's Lisa Gresci reports.
Dinosaur Tracks Vandalized In Holyoke; 2 Men Charged With Archaeological ViolationsTwo men are facing charges after police said they caught them "carrying tools and slabs of rock" at the Dinosaur Footprints in Holyoke.
Keller @ Large: Activists Sound Alarm As Texas Abortion Ban Takes EffectNow that the Supreme Court has allowed it to take effect, abortion rights defenders are sounding the alarm. WBZ-TV's Jon Keller reports.
Why Are Fully Vaccinated People Testing Positive For COVID?WBZ-TV's Dr. Mallika Marshall answers your COVID-19 questions.
Proposed $425 Million Settlement A Step Toward Victory For Gymnasts In Sex Abuse ScandalAthletes involved in USA Gymnastics’ seismic sexual abuse scandal say they've achieved a moral and a legal victory. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.