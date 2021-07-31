Newbury Street Will Close To Car Traffic On Three Days In AugustShoppers can have the street to themselves.

1 hour ago

Jamaica Pond Closed To Water Activities On SaturdayBoston health officials say the pond is closed because of a suspected blue-green algae bloom.

2 hours ago

4 Your Community: Cradles To CrayonsWBZ-TV's Kate Merrill speaks with Cradles To Crayons Executive Director Aubrey Conquergood.

2 hours ago

WBZ News Update For July 31, 2021WBZ-TV's Anna Meiler and Jacob Wycoff have your latest news and weather.

3 hours ago

Green Line Service Resumes Hours After Crash Hospitalizes 23 PeopleMBTA service on the Green Line resumed Saturday morning.

4 hours ago

WBZ Morning Forecast For July 31Jacob Wycoff has your latest weather forecast.

4 hours ago

WBZ ForecastEric Fisher has an updated weather forecast.

12 hours ago

16-Year-Old Cyclist Hit, Killed By Pickup Truck In IpswichA teen riding a bicycle was struck and killed by a pickup truck in Ipswich.

13 hours ago

'People Were Thrown On The Floor': 25 Injured After Green Line Trains Crash In BostonMore than 20 people are being treated for injuries after a collision involving two Green Line trains on Commonwealth Ave. in Boston. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

13 hours ago

Witness Describes Helping Passengers After Green Line CrashTwo Green Line trains crashed in Boston, injuring 25 people. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

14 hours ago

25 Injured After Green Line Trains Crash In BostonMore than 20 people were injured when two Green Line trains collided in Boston. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

14 hours ago

Two Trolleys Involved In Collision On Green LineSeveral people are being treated for injuries after a collision involving two Green Line trains in Boston. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

17 hours ago

I-Team: State Police Detectives, Cadaver Dogs Search For Source Of Saugus Fly InfestationState Police detectives and cadaver dogs searched Pemberly Drive and Fiske Brook in Saugus after the I-Team began investigating a fly infestation. WBZ-TV's Cheryl Fiandaca reports.

17 hours ago

WBZ Evening Forecast For July 30Eric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.

17 hours ago

Frates Family Kicks Off Ice Bucket Challenge MonthThe ALS Ice Bucket Challenge event Friday afternoon was hosted by Julie Frates in honor of her late husband, Pete Frates. WBZ-TV's Rachel Holt reports.

17 hours ago

Roads Washed Out In New Hampshire Following Heavy DownpoursWBZ-TV's Jacob Wycoff takes a look at some of the damage caused by heavy rain in New Hampshire.

18 hours ago

24-Year-Old In Rollover Crash In Hingham Not Badly Hurt Because She Was Wearing SeatbeltPolice said a crash that was caught on camera in Hingham serves as a reminder of the importance of wearing seat belts.

18 hours ago

More Than 321,000 Generac Portable Generators Recalled After Several Finger Amputations IncidentsThere have been seven reports of finger amputations connected to the generators.

18 hours ago

Woman Fends Off Coyote In Provincetown With Stick, Saved By Nearby FishermenWBZ-TV's Bill Shields reports.

18 hours ago

John Dickerson On New Mask Guidance, Optimism Over Deal On Infrastructure BillJohn Dickerson, who is interviewing Dr. Anthony Fauci this Sunday on Face The Nation, discusses the new mask guidance and optimism over a bi-partisan Senate deal on the infrastructure bill.

18 hours ago

Group Of PMC Riders To Raise Money In Honor Of Fall River Boy Recovering From CancerFor the past few months, King Gaylor has been battling cancer. Now, a group of young riders doing the Pan-Mass Challenge will raise money in his honor. WBZ-TV's David Wade has the story

18 hours ago

'Some People May Not Make It': Boston Rally Calls For Extension On Eviction MoratoriumHousing advocates and concerned residents gathered at the State House calling on lawmakers to pass the COVID-19 Housing Equity Bill. WBZ-TV's Zannia Maldonado reports.

18 hours ago

'It’s Reckless': Teachers Union Says Mask Guidance Not Strong EnoughThe Massachusetts Teachers Association was looking for a mask mandate regardless of vaccination status. WBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.

18 hours ago

Massachusetts Recommending Some Fully Vaccinated People Wear Face Masks IndoorsThe Department of Public Health is now recommending that some fully vaccinated people in Massachusetts wear face masks indoors. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.

19 hours ago