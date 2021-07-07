Revs Drop First Home Match Of Season With Rough Loss To Toronto FCToronto FC snapped a six-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the New England Revolution on Wednesday night.

40 minutes ago

Dr. Greg Skomal Tags First White Shark Of Season Off ChathamDr, Greg Skomal working with the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy tagged the first great white shark of the season south of Chatham.

45 minutes ago

WBZ ForecastJacob Wycoff has an updated weather forecast.

47 minutes ago

Residents North Of Boston Clean Up After Strong StormA strong storm brought down trees across Massachusetts. WBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod reports.

1 hour ago

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

WBZ Evening Forecast For July 7Jacob Wycoff has your latest weather forecast.

5 hours ago

'I Just Lost It.' Attleboro Soldier Returns Home To Find Dog He Fell In Love With In AfghanistanWBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.

5 hours ago

DCR Reverses Open Swimming Ban At Walden PondLongtime swimmers complained about the ban online.

6 hours ago

6 hours ago

Wintry Scene In Bolton As Production Crews Film “Dexter”There was snow outside Nashoba Regional High School as crews filmed Showtime’s revival of “Dexter.”

6 hours ago

Why Is The Delta Variant Spreading So Fast?Dr. Mallika Marshall answers your coronavirus questions.

6 hours ago

DA Releases Racist Excerpts From Winthrop Shooting Suspect's JournalsInvestigators have released excerpts from the diary of the man who allegedly gunned down two people in Winthrop. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

6 hours ago

Brockton Robbery Suspects Will Face Kidnapping ChargesWBZ-TV's Lisa Hughes reports.

6 hours ago

NECC Owner Resentenced To 14.5 Years For Deadly Meningitis OutbreakThe founder of the New England Compounding Center (NECC), a facility responsible for a deadly meningitis outbreak, was resentenced Wednesday. Katie Johnston reports.

6 hours ago

Moorish Science Temple Of America Says Rise Of The Moors 'Created A Great Confusion'The Rise of the Moors, the group charged in the highway standoff with police in Wakefield, is causing confusion and anxiety for another group. WBZ-TV's Cheryl Fiandaca reports.

7 hours ago

New Garden Dedicated To COVID-19 Victim At Ron Burton Training VillageA new large garden was dedicated to Shay Thomas at the Ron Burton Training Village.

7 hours ago

Students From Winthrop Reportedly Delay Flight By Refusing To Wear Masks; FAA InvestigatingWBZ-TV's Bill Shields reports.

7 hours ago

Fewer Than Half Of Eligible People Are Registered For ‘VaxMillions’ Vaccine LotteryAmong the over four million people who got fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Massachusetts, fewer than half of them have registered for their shot at $1 million cash prizes or $300,000 scholarships from the state's “VaxMillions” lottery. Katie Johnston reports.

8 hours ago

WBZ News Update For July 7Storm Threat; Tracking Elsa Into New England; Malden Murder Arrest; Gloucester Harbor Rescue; Wakefield Highway Standoff Suspects In Court

11 hours ago

Story Land Prepares To Reopen 7 Days A WeekA New Hampshire amusement park is gearing up to reopen daily.

11 hours ago

Remaining 'Rise Of The Moors' Suspects Appear In Court, With New Protocols In Place To Prevent InterruptionsAfter a day of court processions slowed by interruptions, new measures were put into place while suspects who allegedly were involved in a highway standoff were arraigned.

12 hours ago

Malden Murder Suspect Brian Butler Arrested In AshlandWBZ-TV's Anna Meiler reports.

12 hours ago

44 Rescued From Burning Fishing Boat On Gloucester Harbor By Coast GuardThe Coast Guard rescued 44 people aboard a fishing boat Wednesday morning after it caught fire on Gloucester Harbor.

12 hours ago