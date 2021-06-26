WBZ News Update For June 26, 2021WBZ-TV's Nick Giovanni and Jacob Wycoff have your latest news and weather.

2 hours ago

More Than 100 Drug Convictions Connected To Annie Dookhan Thrown OutAnnie Dookhan pleaded guilty in 2013 to tampering with drug samples.

2 hours ago

4 Your Community: Big Brothers Big Sisters Of Eastern MassachusettsBig Brothers Big Sisters is one of the nation's oldest mentoring programs.

2 hours ago

WBZ Morning Forecast For June 26Jacob Wycoff has your latest weather forecast.

4 hours ago

WBZ ForecastSarah Wroblewski has an updated weather forecast.

12 hours ago

State Reinforces Importance Of Water Safety After DrowningsThe state is offering free swimming lessons and raising pay for lifeguards. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

12 hours ago

15-Year-Old Girl Shot In Lynn; Suspect In CustodyA suspect is in custody after a 15-year-old girl was shot in Lynn Friday night. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

12 hours ago

Greater Lawrence Tech Students Create Heart SculpturesStudents in Lawrence created COVID themed sculptures that will be installed in the city.

13 hours ago

Catch Of The Day: Photos Of Unusual Fish Shared In WarehamPhotos of a fish with a funny expression on its face are going viral in Wareham.

13 hours ago

'New Beginning': After Losing Dog In Fire, Marshfield Family Gets Puppy From CommunityA beautiful new friendship was made possible by an incredible outpouring of Marshfield generosity. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

13 hours ago

WBZ Evening News Update For June 25, 2021DCR offers pay raises for lifeguards and will offer free swimming lessons; Man injured when a boat fell on his legs in Marshfield; Norwood police looking for vandals who damaged playground; Weekend weather forecast.

16 hours ago

WBZ Evening Forecast For June 25Sarah Wroblewski has an updated weather forecast.

17 hours ago

After Florida Collapse, Experts Confident Boston Buildings Are SafeBuildings in Boston 70 feet high and taller must be inspected every five years. WBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.

17 hours ago

Prince's Handwritten Lyric Sheet Of 'Nothing Compares 2 U' Sold By Boston's RR Auction For $150,986Handwritten lyrics of one of Prince's most famous songs has sold at an auction for more than $150,000.

18 hours ago

With Economy Lot Still Closed, Massport Lowers Price For Central Garage At Logan AirportThe economy parking garage at Logan Airport is still blocked off, but Massport is lowering the daily rate for the central garage.

18 hours ago

Massachusetts Reports 60 New COVID Cases, 1 Additional DeathThere are an estimated 1,510 active cases in Massachusetts.

18 hours ago

Marilyn Manson Will Turn Himself In To Face Charges In New HampshireMusician Marilyn Manson will turn himself in to police to face charges in New Hampshire, but he won’t have to leave California to do it.

18 hours ago

Man Seriously Injured By Boat In MarshfieldA man suffered serious leg injuries after a boat apparently slid off a trailer in Marshfield.

18 hours ago

Salem LGBTQ Center Helps Teens Cope With Stresses Of PandemicThe Covid-19 pandemic took a toll on many young people especially teens in the LGBTQ community. WBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.

18 hours ago

After Recent Drownings, Massachusetts To Recruit More Lifeguards By Increasing Hourly PayThe DCR will be increasing lifeguard pay from $17-$18 an hour to $20-$21 an hour. Also, lifeguards who work a full season with the DCR will be able to earn a bonus of $500. WBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.

18 hours ago

Mosquitos Carrying Jamestown Canyon Virus Detected In New Hampshire For 1st Time EverA mosquito batch that was collected in Bow, N.H., has tested positive for the rare Jamestown Canyon virus. Katie Johnston reports.

18 hours ago

Former Boston Police Sergeant Pleads Guilty In Overtime Fraud SchemeA former Boston police sergeant pleaded guilty Friday to federal charges connected to an overtime fraud scheme at the Boston Police Department’s evidence warehouse. Katie Johnston reports.

18 hours ago

Alex Cora On Dustin Pedroia's Special Career With Boston Red SoxRed Sox manager Alex Cora says Pedroia is a Hall of Famer in his books.

19 hours ago