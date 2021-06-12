DCR Releases $200 Million Plan To Improve Parkways Between Milton And WakefieldThe plan includes a network of walkways and bikeways connecting multiple communities.

2 hours ago

4 Your Community: Home Base ProgramHome Base is a non-profit organization dedicated to healing the invisible wounds of veterans.

2 hours ago

State Of Emergency Ends In New HampshireThe state of emergency is now over in New Hampshire.

3 hours ago

WBZ News Update For June 12, 2021WBZ-TV's Anna Meiler and Jacob Wycoff have your latest news and weather.

3 hours ago

WBZ Morning Forecast For June 12Jacob Wycoff has your latest weather forecast.

4 hours ago

Fenway Park Celebrates Pan Mass ChallengeCancer patients and survivors were honored during a pre-game ceremony for PMC Night at Fenway Park.

13 hours ago

WBZ WeatherEric Fisher has an updated weather forecast.

13 hours ago

Boy Struck By Car While Getting Off Bus In WorcesterA 12-year-old boy was struck by a car and injured after getting off a bus in Worcester.

13 hours ago

July 4th Fireworks On Boston Common; Pops Will Perform From TanglewoodWBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

13 hours ago

Cape Cod Air Force Station Now Renamed As Space Force StationCape Cod Air Force Base has been renamed Cape Cod Space Force Station.

14 hours ago

Family Demands Justice After Teen Dies In Dedham PoolA teen died in a pool at a Dedham graduation party. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

14 hours ago

Fisherman Survives After He Says He Went Into Whale's Mouth Off Cape CodA lobster diver says he was nearly swallowed by a whale off Cape Cod. WBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.

14 hours ago

WBZ Evening News Update For June 11Provincetown lobster diver says he survived nearly being swallowed by a whale; Braintree officer wounded in a shoot-out has been released from the hospital; Pops 4th of July concert is at Tanglewood with fireworks at the Boston Common; Latest weather forecast.

17 hours ago

‘Boo Boo’ The Black Bear Spotted In Norwell On FridayThere was a new sighting of a black bear known as "Boo Boo" on Friday in Norwell.

17 hours ago

WBZ Evening Forecast For June 11Eric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.

18 hours ago

Hampton, NH Police Say Alcohol, Fireworks Violations Will Be Strictly EnforcedNew Hampshire expects a booming summer tourist season and the state said safety at the beaches will be a priority.

18 hours ago

'A Long Way From Being Over': Volunteers Encourage Boston Residents To Get COVID VaccineVolunteers were canvassing and leafleting Boston neighborhoods encouraging residents to turn out for a mobile vaccination clinic at Franklin Park on Saturday. WBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.

18 hours ago

USS Constitution Thanks 200 Frontline Workers With Ride Around Boston Harbor, 21-Gun SaluteTo honor their services during the pandemic, the USS Constitution brought aboard around 200 health care workers and first responders for a ride around the Boston Harbor. WBZ-TV's Lisa Hughes has the story.

18 hours ago

John Dickerson On DOJ Investigation, Biden At G7 SummitJohn Dickerson, who is hosting Face The Nation this week, discusses President Biden’s meeting with world leaders at the G7 Summit and the Department of Justice’s call for an internal investigation into Trump's seizure of Democrats' phone records.

18 hours ago

Dunkin' Franchise Owner Violated Child Labor Laws More Than A Thousand Times, AG SaysThe owner of 10 Dunkin' locations in the Boston area will pay $120,000 for violating multiple child labor laws in Massachusetts,

18 hours ago

Unvaccinated Students At Exeter, NH Prom Marked For Contact TracingA prom at Exeter High School in New Hampshire required students who were not vaccinated against COVID-19 to be marked on their hands with a marker at the dance.

18 hours ago

I-Team: Female Officers Allege Harassment, Discrimination Within Revere Police DepartmentTwo female Revere Police officers have filed lawsuits claiming harassment came from high-ranking officers. WBZ-TV's Louisa Moller reports.

18 hours ago

Massachusetts Reports 121 New COVID Cases, 8 Additional DeathsThere were 36,074 total new tests reported.

19 hours ago