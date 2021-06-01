Weymouth High School Seniors Celebrate End Of Unusual YearWBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

23 minutes ago

Dennis White Says Walsh Knew About Domestic Violence AccusationsBoston Police Commissioner Dennis White says former Mayor Marty Walsh knew about domestic violence accusations against him.

33 minutes ago

Monson Marks 10-Year Anniversary Of Devastating TornadoThe community of Monson came together to mark the tornado that left destroyed more than 200 buildings. WBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod reports.

51 minutes ago

WBZ Evening News Update For June 1, 2021Moderna files for full FDA approval for its COVID-19 vaccine; Crews are working to fix a water main break that caused flooding in Roslindale; Two explosions shut down Broadway in Taunton; Latest weather forecast.

4 hours ago

'Tiki Time': Couple Creates Thriving Business Offering Tiki Hut Boat Cruises Through Salem HarborTiki Hut Boats launched in September 2019, and due to its success, Karen and Scott Paszkowski are already thinking about expanding. WBZ-TV's Rachel Holt reports.

4 hours ago

WBZ Evening Forecast For June 1Eric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.

4 hours ago

Rainbow Flag Raised Outside Everett City Hall For Pride MonthEverett Mayor Carlo DeMaria attended a ribbon-cutting at the new LGBTQ+ Youth and Resource Center.

5 hours ago

2 Manhole Explosions Shut Down Road In TauntonThe explosions may have been connected to an electrical problem.

5 hours ago

'Like A Freight Train': Owner Of Brimfield Campground Recalls Deadly 2011 TornadoThe sound of an EF3 Tornado is not something you can forget, even 10 years later. WBZ-TV's Sarah Wroblewski reports.

5 hours ago

Springfield Mayor Reflects On Tornado 10 Years LaterSpringfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said one third of the city was ravaged by the 2011 tornado.

5 hours ago

As Massachusetts Reopens, COVID-19 Continues To Spread Among The UnvaccinatedOn May 27, Dukes and Nantucket counties were the only counties that reported COVID positivity rates higher than the previous two weeks at 5.28%. WBZ-TV's Louisa Moller reports.

5 hours ago

Keller @ Large: States Using Cash As Incentive To Get COVID ShotSome state governments are using cash and prize giveaways as an inducement to coax the large numbers of unvaccinated Americans to go get their COVID-19 shots. WBZ-TV's Jon Keller reports.

5 hours ago

2011 Tornado Carved Path Of Destruction From West Springfield To CharltonIt carved a path through western Massachusetts nearly 40 miles and caused $175 million dollars of damage. WBZ-TV's Jacob Wycoff reports.

5 hours ago

WooSox Offering Free Tickets To Fans Who Get COVID Vaccine At Polar ParkThe Worcester Red Sox are hosting the first homestand in team history where Polar Park can reach full capacity. WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.

6 hours ago

Massachusetts Reports 179 New COVID Cases, 12 Additional Deaths Over Two DaysAs of Tuesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 0.68%.

6 hours ago

Lawsuits Filed Against 2 NH School Districts Over Mask MandatesParents in two New Hampshire school districts are suing over mask mandates. WBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.

6 hours ago

Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH To Join Guns N’ Roses At Fenway Park In AugustGuns N’ Roses officially announced its 2021 rescheduled tour Tuesday, which includes a stop at Fenway Park on Tuesday, August 3. Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH will open up for them. Katie Johnston reports.

9 hours ago

Boston Police Commissioner Dennis White's Daughter Says He Was Victim, Not AbuserBoston Police Commissioner Dennis White is asking Acting Mayor Kim Janey to look at two video affidavits that state he was the victim of domestic abuse, not the abuser.

10 hours ago

WBZ Update For June 1, 2021WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben and Sarah Wroblewski have your latest news and weather.

10 hours ago

WBZ Midday Forecast For June 1Sarah Wroblewski has your latest weather forecast.

11 hours ago

'I Think It's 50-50,' People Split On Getting Rid Of Masks In MassachusettsWBZ TV's Lisa Gresci reports.

11 hours ago

Series Of Explosions Shuts Down Road In TauntonThe explosions may have been electrical in manholes.

11 hours ago

Lawsuits Filed Against 2 New Hampshire School Districts Over Mask MandatesParents in two New Hampshire school districts are suing over mask mandates.

11 hours ago

Moderna Seeks Full FDA Approval For Its COVID-19 VaccineModerna is the second COVID-19 vaccine maker to seek full approval.

12 hours ago