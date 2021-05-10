Chef Fires Warning Shot After Robbery Attempt At Boston Golf CourseThe man who pulled the gun is a chef at the course and has a license to carry. WBZ-TV's Nick Emmons reports.

11 minutes ago

Worcester Businesses Hope WooSox Help Them Bounce Back From COVID PandemicBusiness owners are hoping the construction of Polar Park will help them bounce back from COVID and put them on solid footing for years to come. WBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod reports.

27 minutes ago

TD Garden Capacity Increases As Bruins Head Into PlayoffsAs the Bruins played their last home game of the regular season, capacity at the TD Garden doubled. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

42 minutes ago

WBZ Evening News Update For May 10, 2021FDA has authorized emergency use of Pfizer vaccine in children ages 12 to 15; Jury gets the case against former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia; Zac Brown Band set to play Fenway Park this summer on August 8th; Latest forecast.

4 hours ago

MBTA Says New Orange & Red Line Cars Will Remain Out Of ServiceAn MBTA official said an investigation into an Orange Line derailment shows all of the new cars were acting abnormally.

4 hours ago

Man Fires Warning Shot To Thwart Attempted Robbery At Franklin Park Golf CourseA chef at the Franklin Park Golf Course was able to stop his assistant from being robbed. WBZ-TV's Bill Shields reports.

4 hours ago

Markey Pushes Airlines To Change Terms Or Refund Flight CreditsMassachusetts Sen. Ed Markey wants people who have airline credits for flights scheduled before the COVID pandemic to get their money back.

4 hours ago

Dorchester High School Celebrates Seniors With 'Decision Day Parade'Students wore t-shirts with their college's name or colors for the parade.

4 hours ago

Gas Prices Up Following Colonial Pipeline Cybersecurity AttackMassachusetts gas prices are on the rise in the wake of the Colonial Pipeline cybersecurity attack.

4 hours ago

WBZ Evening Forecast For May 10Eric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.

4 hours ago

More Homeowners May Soon Have To Restrict Lawn Watering During DroughtsThe state is considering a change to water regulations that might force more homeowners to cut back on water use.WBZ-TV's Sarah Wroblewski reports.

5 hours ago

Dr. Mallika Marshall: Pfizer Shot Authorized For Kids Is 'Great News'The U.S. is expanding use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to children as young as 12.

5 hours ago

44 Attorneys General Urge Facebook To Stop Working On Instagram For KidsThe group says Facebook is ignoring the threat social media can pose to kids' safety.

5 hours ago

Mass Vaccination Sites Now Accepting Walk-Ins In MassachusettsWBZ-TV's Louisa Moller reports.

5 hours ago

Should I Be Worried About Maskless People If I’m High-Risk? Dr. Mallika Answers COVID-19 QuestionsDr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus vaccine-related medical questions.

5 hours ago

FDA Authorizes Use Of Pfizer Vaccine In Kids Ages 12 To 15The FDA just approved use of the Pfizer COVID vaccine in kids ages 12 to 15.

5 hours ago

Reward Offered For Information Leading To Arrest, Conviction In Delois Brown's DeathA cash reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for Delois Brown's death.

5 hours ago

National Nurses Week: Dan From Longwood Orthopedic AssociatesDan works at Longwood Orthopedic Associates and specializes in total hip and knee replacements.

6 hours ago

Capacity Limits Double In Massachusetts Stadiums, Stands Fill Up To 25%WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.

6 hours ago

Corruption Case Of Former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia Heads To JurorsLawyers made their final pitch to jurors Monday in the fraud and corruption case against former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia.

6 hours ago

Massachusetts Reports 446 New COVID Cases, 14 Additional DeathsAs of Monday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.26%.

6 hours ago

Man Killed By Officers After 'Repeatedly Ramming' Leicester Police Station IdentifiedZachary Richardson has been identified as the man investigators say “repeatedly rammed” his SUV into the front entrance of the Leicester Police Department. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.

6 hours ago

Shooting Under Investigation In NorthboroPolice are investigating a shooting in Northboro.

6 hours ago