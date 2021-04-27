Field Size Of Boston Marathon Won't Change After Mass. Reopening AnnouncementBoston Athletic Association President CEO Tom Grilk speaks with Paula Ebben about the Boston Marathon now that road races will be allowed in the state.

49 minutes ago

WBZ Evening Forecast For April 27Eric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.

1 hour ago

WBZ Evening News Update For April 27Governor Baker easing some restrictions on masks outdoors starting Friday; Damaged sandbags have been removed from Plum Island; Black bear spotted walking through a Framingham neighborhood; Latest forecast.

1 hour ago

After Heated Controversy, Wakefield Residents Vote Whether To Keep Or Retire Warriors LogoWakefield residents are voting to decide the future of the Warriors mascot. WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.

1 hour ago

Man Accused Of Raping 9 Women Arraigned On New ChargesProsecutors said Alvin Campbell attacked a woman who refused to give him her phone number.

1 hour ago

Damaged Sandbags Removed From Plum IslandDamaged "super sacks" are being removed from Plum Island beaches.

1 hour ago

Real ID Deadline For Air Travel Delayed Again To 2023The date by which air travelers will need a Real ID or passport to fly in the United States has been pushed back again due to the coronavirus pandemic.

2 hours ago

Massachusetts Bars And Amusement Parks Reopening In May; Road Races To ReturnMassachusetts is about to enter the final phase of its reopening process. WBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.

2 hours ago

Major Changes Coming To National Flood Insurance ProgramFor anyone who lives in or near an area prone to flooding, it could be good news or financially crippling. WBZ-TV's Sarah Wroblewski reports.

2 hours ago

Somerville To Move To Modified Phase 4, Step 1 Of Reopening On May 7Somerville will move to a modified Phase 4 Step 1 of the state's reopening plan on Friday, May 7.

2 hours ago

Boston To Delay Aspects Of State's Reopening Plan By Three WeeksBoston will follow the state's guidance on loosening the outdoor mask mandate.

2 hours ago

Racist Graffiti Found At Abington Walking PathRacist and hateful graffiti was discovered by a woman and her son while walking along a popular path near the Union Point development. WBZ-TV's Nick Emmons reports.

2 hours ago

Massachusetts Reports 825 New COVID Cases, 4 Additional DeathsThere were 51,383 total new tests reported.

2 hours ago

Keller @ Large: How Americans View Biden 100 Days Into His PresidencySo far, President Joe Biden’s low-key, non-tweeting turn as the anti-Trump has generated stellar personal approval numbers. WBZ-TV's Jon Keller reports.

2 hours ago

Bear Spotted Roaming Framingham NeighborhoodAnimal Control says if a bear is in your yard, make noise to try and scare it away. WBZ-TV's Anaridis Rodriguez reports.

2 hours ago

Man Killed In Tewksbury Crash On I-495A man was killed in a single-car rollover crash on I-495 south in Tewksbury Tuesday afternoon.

3 hours ago

High Schools In Massachusetts Required To Bring Students Back Full-Time By May 17All high school students should be in classrooms for full-time, in-person learning by May 17, Commissioner of Elementary and Secondary Education Jeffrey Riley announced.

3 hours ago

Mass. Outdoor Mask Mandate To Be EasedThe outdoor mask mandate will be eased this week. WBZ-TV's Louisa Moller reports.

3 hours ago

Boston To Make COVID Reopening Changes Three Weeks After The StateActing Boston Mayor Kim Janey discusses the city's reopening plan.

4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Gov. Baker's Post-Pandemic Plans Include Going To A Concert With FamilyThe governor said he was most looking forward to going to a concert with his wife and kids once it is safe to do so.

5 hours ago

Gov. Baker Says Outdoor Mask Mandate Will Be EasedMasks will only be required outside in public when it is not possible to socially distance, and other times based on “sector-specific guidance.”

6 hours ago

Gov. Baker Details Phase 4, Step 2 Reopening Plans In MassachusettsStarting May 10, amusement parks, theme parks and outdoor water parks will be permitted to operate at a 50% capacity.

6 hours ago

Massachusetts High Schools Must Resume Full In-Person Learning By May 17WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben reports.

7 hours ago