Massachusetts' 3 Casinos Have Encouraging Month In MarchRevenue from Massachusetts' three casinos reached its highest level last month since the start of the pandemic.

2 hours ago

WBZ Update For April 17, 2021WBZ-TV's Anna Meiler and Jacob Wycoff have your latest news and weather.

3 hours ago

4 Your Community: Camp Harbor ViewWBZ-TV's Lisa Hughes speaks with Connors Family Officer Chief of Staff Sharon McNally and Camp Harbor View Executive Director Lisa Fortenberry.

4 hours ago

Old North Church In Boston Reopens SaturdayThe church has been closed for 13 months due to the pandemic.

4 hours ago

WBZ Morning Forecast For April 17Jacob Wycoff has your latest weather forecast.

5 hours ago

WBZ ForecastSarah Wroblewski has an updated weather forecast.

13 hours ago

Plainville Firefighter In Coma After Contracting COVID-19A Plainville firefighter and EMT, whose life’s work is helping others, is now the one in need. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonalds reports.

14 hours ago

April Snow Cancels Youth Soccer In UxbridgeWBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.

14 hours ago

Vehicle Inspections Will Resume At Most Massachusetts Locations SaturdayVehicle inspections in Massachusetts will resume at most stations Saturday at 7 a.m. after a malware attack last month.

15 hours ago

All Massachusetts Residents 16+ Eligible For COVID Vaccine MondayOn Monday, everyone over the age of 16 in Massachusetts will be eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine, an additional 1.7 million people. WBZ-TV's Louisa Moller reports.

15 hours ago

Pet Spa, Food Locker Among Amenities Added To Apartment Buildings During PandemicAs living and work habits change, so too do amenities being offered at apartment buildings. WBZ-TV's Rachel Holt reports.

18 hours ago

WBZ Evening News Update For April 16, 2021Mass. reports 1,962 new COVID cases, 13 additional deaths; New Hampshire drops mask mandate but some cities and towns will still require masks; Viola Davis named Harvard's Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year; Weekend forecast.

18 hours ago

New England Revolution Star Teal Bunbury Excited For 2021 Season Opener SaturdayThe Revs leading scorer from last season is excited for the team's first regular season game this year, which will be against Chicago.

18 hours ago

BAA, Doug Flutie Join Forces To Make Boston Marathon More InclusiveWhen the B.A.A. announced that The Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation For Autism would be the presenting sponsor of the Boston Marathon Adaptive Programs, it was a full circle moment for a kid from Natick. WBZ-TV's Steve Burton reports.

19 hours ago

WBZ Evening Forecast For April 16Sarah Wroblewski has your latest weather forecast.

19 hours ago

Tewksbury Police Stop Snow-Covered Car During April Storm"Clear the snow before you go" still applies in April.

19 hours ago

FEMA Begins Vaccination Clinics In Fall RiverThe city of Fall River has been one of the hardest areas in the state hit by the pandemic and now, more relief is on the way.

19 hours ago

Some Massachusetts School Districts Say They Have Found Safe Solutions For PromSchool districts like Quincy and Saugus say they have found solutions to save the dance. WBZ-TV's Bill Shields reports.

19 hours ago

Margaret Brennan On COVID Vaccine Supply, White House Climate SummitFace the Nation host Margaret Brennan discusses the pause on the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine and the upcoming climate summit at the White House.

19 hours ago

Former Hudson Middle School Teacher Charged With Raping StudentProsecutors say Caitlin Harding of Wellesley assaulted a 13-year-old girl over several months in 2010.

19 hours ago

Boston Braces For Protests After Police Shootings In Brooklyn Center, ChicagoBike racks stretch along the length of Tremont Street and around the façade of Boston Police Headquarters, in a show of protection. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.

19 hours ago

Eastern And Central Massachusetts Communities Hit By Snow On FridayWBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.

19 hours ago

'We Need More Answers': Family Devastated After Somerville Hit & RunA 72-year-old Vietnam veteran is fighting for his life after he was struck by a car in Somerville.

19 hours ago