Fans, Businesses 'Ready To Go Tomorrow' After Red Sox Opening Day Rainout
Red Sox Opening Day Postponed Due To RainWBZ-TV's Levan Reid reports from Fenway Park.
COVID Outbreak At Stoneham Church Cancels In-Person Easter And Holy Week ServicesA COVID-19 outbreak at St. Patrick Parish has prompted the Stoneham church to cancel its in-person Easter services this weekend. WBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.
Uno Pizzeria Giving $50 Gift Cards To Every Employee That Gets COVID VaccineBoston-based Uno Pizzeria & Grill is helping its employees get vaccinated - and offering an incentive for them to do so. Katie Johnston reports.
Red Sox Have 2020 Bobblehead Backlog Waiting For Fans At Fenway Park This SeasonCBS News correspondent Kris Van Cleave reports.
WBZ Mid-Morning Forecast For April 1Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.
Brad Stevens Rips Celtics' Ability To Respond To AdversityBrad was mad Wednesday night after the Celtics dropped another game in which they got down big, made a run late, but came up short.
WBZ News Update For April 1Rainy Thursday; Large J&J Vaccine Shipment Expected; Fenway Opening Day; North End Outdoor Dining
WBZ-TV's Levan Reid Holds On As Storm Hits Fenway Park During Live ReportWBZ TV's Levan Reid literally braved the elements Thursday morning as he was hit with driving rain and strong wind during a live report inside Fenway Park.
It Happens Here: Diverse Families Come Together To Form Brockton Beer CompanyWBZ TV's Breana Pitts reports.
Ducks Wander Across Fenway Park Tarp In Rain Hours Before Opening DayWBZ TV's Levan Reid and photographer Jeff Henson found some ducks on the field in the rain at Fenway Park early Thursday morning.
Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Issue Not Expected To Delay Large Shipment To MassachusettsWBZ TV's Anna Meiler reports.
Chaim Bloom On Red Sox Opening Day, Roster VersatilityLike just about every baseball fan, Chaim Bloom loves Opening Day. He's full of confidence about the Boston Red Sox heading into the 2021 season, thanks in large part to an extremely versatile roster at the hands of manager Alex Cora.
Bullet Shatters Glass Door At Target In DorchesterA bullet shattered a sliding glass door at the Target store at the South Bay Plaza in Dorchester after a shooting Wednesday night. WBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod reports.
Boston Man Will Not Face Charges In Hawaii Vacation House DeathPolice in Hawaii have dropped a manslaughter charge against a Boston tourist. A Pittsburgh man is still facing charges.
Excitement Builds At Fenway Park Ahead Of Opening DayThe Red Sox will open the season with only 4,500 masked fans allowed in Fenway Park. WBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod reports.
Race To Vaccinate Against COVID Picks Up Speed In MassachusettsMassachusetts will receive 100,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses next week. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.
Girl Nearly Drowns After Falling Into Pool At New Bedford HomeA three-year-old girl nearly drowned after falling into a pool at a New Bedford home. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.
WBZ Evening News Update For March 31Three-year-old girl rushed to the hospital after falling into a pool in New Bedford; Man charged for murder in Winchester found not guilty by reason of insanity; 17-year-old arrested on charges connected to a shooting in Dorchester; Red Sox Opening Day forecast.