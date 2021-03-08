WBZ TV's Breana Pitts talks to Gayle King about some of the startling revelations from the historic interview.
CBS This Morning's Gayle King On Oprah Winfrey's Interview With Prince Harry And Meghan Markle
Sponsored By
Program: CBSN BostonCategories: Arts & Entertainment, News, Celebrity/Gossip, General, General, International News, National News, WBZTV, Google
Latest Videos
Report: Jimmy Garoppolo Is 'Plan A' For Patriots At QuarterbackThe Patriots don't really have a quarterback right now. Jimmy Garoppolo is still very much under contract for the 49ers. Apparently, folks in Foxboro are banking on a change to both of those situations soon. Katie Johnston reports.
'This Is A Personal Battle': Kingston, NH Firefighters Save Their Fire Chief's Burning HomeNew Hampshire firefighters said it was a “personal battle” as they worked to knock down flames at the Kingston fire chief’s home. Katie Johnston reports.
Katie Couric Making History As First Female Guest Host Of 'Jeopardy!'Katie Couric begins her two-week stint as guest host of "Jeopardy!" Monday night.
Sports Final: Dan Roche Goes 1-On-1 With Red Sox Pitcher Garrett RichardsGarrett Richard spoke with Dan Roche for WBZ-TV's Sports Final, discussing his decision to join the Red Sox, the team's pitching staff in 2021, and reflecting on his time in the Cape League.
CBS This Morning's Gayle King On Oprah Winfrey's Interview With Prince Harry And Meghan MarkleWBZ TV's Breana Pitts talks to Gayle King about some of the startling revelations from the historic interview.
Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum Discuss Performances In 2021 NBA All-Star GameThe Celtics teammates were opponents in the 2021 NBA All-Star Game, and Brown now owns some bragging rights over Tatum.
800 Nurses At Saint Vincent Hospital In Worcester Go On StrikeWBZ TV's Lisa Gresci reports.
WBZ News Update For March 8St. Vincent Nurse Strike; Mail-In Voting Bill; Newest MA COVID Numbers; 7-Day Forecast
800 Nurses At Saint Vincent Hospital In Worcester Go On StrikeWBZ TV's Lisa Gresci reports.
Massachusetts Man Arrested, Accused Of Driving 142 MPH In New HampshireWBZ TV's Liam Martin reports.
WBZ Morning Forecast For March 8Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.
4 Blue-Spotted Maskrays Born At New England AquariumThe maskrays will stay behind the scenes for up to a year and a half.
WBZ ForecastSarah Wroblewski has your latest weather forecast.
Project 351 Holds Launch Day Celebration VirtuallyThis year's theme was bridge-building.
Nurses At St. Vincent Hospital Hold Pre-Strike RallyNurses say they will begin their strike on Monday morning.
Vigil Held For 17-Year-Old Killed In Canton CrashThe 17-year-old boy attended Natick High School.
Teen Injured After Hitting Building While Skiing At Nashoba ValleyWBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.
WBZ Update For March 7, 2021WBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod and Sarah Wroblewski have your latest news and weather.
Miscommunication Between State, COVID Vaccine Site In Danvers Leaves Many Without AppointmentsWBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.
WBZ Evening Forecast For March 7Sarah Wroblewski has your latest weather forecast.
Massachusetts Reports 1,281 New COVID CasesThere were 41 COVID deaths announced on Sunday.
Skier Seriously Injured After Crashing Into Building At Nashoba Valley Ski AreaWBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.
Adopt A Teacher: Brookline Parents Helping Educators Get COVID VaccinesAn initiative in Brookline is helping educators get COVID-19 vaccine appointments.