'It Just Died On Me': Massachusetts COVID-19 Vaccination Website CrashesThe state’s website went online for a million additional people in Massachusetts who just became newly eligible for the COVID vaccine. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.

21 minutes ago

WBZ Evening Forecast For February 18Eric Fisher has an updated weather forecast.

24 minutes ago

'Hardest Year Of My Life': Fenway Restaurants Struggling To SurviveThree restaurants in Kenmore Square are closing permanently. WBZ-TV's Rachel Holt reports.

26 minutes ago

'Make It Even Better,' Teachers Hope To Improve On Remote Learning SuccessesWBZ-TV's Kate Merrill reports.

36 minutes ago

Toro Snowblowers Sold At Home Depot, Ace Hardware Recalled For 'Amputation Hazard'About 6,700 snowblowers sold nationwide are being recalled due to an "amputation hazard." Anyone who bought a Toro Power Max Snowthrower should stop using it immediately, a recall notice shared by the Consumer Product Safety Commission says. Katie Johnston reports.

41 minutes ago

WBZ-TV's David Wade Documents Long Wait To Get Vaccine AppointmentsIt took him more than an hour to get an appointment for his mother and father.

50 minutes ago

Boston Symphony Orchestra Names Gail Samuel Next President And CEOGail Samuel will officially take over the orchestra in June.

57 minutes ago

New Liquid 'Anti-Icer' Spray Could Help Stop Snow From Piling UpWBZ-TV's Sarah Wroblewski reports.

1 hour ago

Chelsea To Get COVID-19 Vaccines Directly From Federal GovernmentLa Colaborativa in Chelsea will be one of the few health centers in the country to now get vaccines directly from the feds. WBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.

1 hour ago

Do People Have Reactions From The COVID Vaccine? Dr. Mallika Marshall Answers Your QuestionsDr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus-related medical questions.

1 hour ago

COVID Vaccine Clinic For Plymouth Veterans Delayed By Weather Issues At Shipping SitesWBZ-TV's Bill Shields reports.

1 hour ago

Massachusetts Reports 1,803 New COVID Cases, 61 Additional DeathsHealth officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 534,827 while the total number of deaths is 15,373.

1 hour ago

Alex Cora Happy To Be Back At Red Sox Spring TrainingAfter having to sit out a season because of his role in the Houston Astros cheating scandal, Alex Cora is excited to be back as manager of the Red Sox.

4 hours ago

Chris Sale Discusses His Bout With COVID-19The Red Sox pitcher said he was lucky and had a really mild case of the virus.

5 hours ago

'My Hair's On Fire': Gov. Baker Furious About Massachusetts COVID Vaccine Appointment Website IssuesThe state’s vaccine website crashed Thursday morning just as about 1 million more Massachusetts residents became eligible to book an appointment for their shot. In an interview with WGBH, Baker said, “I can’t even begin to tell you how pissed off I am.”

6 hours ago

WBZ News Update For February 18Paul Ebben and Jacob Wycoff have your latest news and weather headlines.

6 hours ago

Chris Sale Confident He'll Be Back Stronger Than Ever After Tommy John SurgeryRed Sox lefty Chris Sale discussed his road to recovery on the first day of Red Sox Spring Training workouts.

6 hours ago

WBZ Midday Forecast For February 18Jacob Wycoff has your latest weather forecast.

6 hours ago

Plympton Police To Contact People Whose Amazon Packages Found In WoodsPeople who are missing packages are asked to contact Amazon, not police.

6 hours ago

WBZ-TV's David Wade Documents Long Wait To Get Vaccine Appointments For ParentsIt took him about an hour to get an appointment for his mother, but he still needs another for his father.

6 hours ago

Massachusetts COVID Vaccine Website Crashes Thursday Morning As Million More Residents Become EligibleWBZ-TV's Nick Giovanni reports.

7 hours ago

Gov. Baker: Mass. National Guard May Help Transport COVID Vaccines Delayed By WeatherBaker said he may call the Massachusetts National Guard to help transport coronavirus vaccines that are being delayed by winter weather. Severe weather across the country is expected to cause widespread delays in vaccine shipments.

8 hours ago

Massachusetts COVID Vaccine Appointment Website Is Running Again After Crashing Thursday MorningAppointments at mass vaccination sites are now available after the state’s vaccine website crashed Thursday morning. This came as just about 1 million more Massachusetts residents became eligible to book an appointment for their shot.

8 hours ago

Tom Brady Fires Back At His Doubters On Social MediaIf you've ever said something bad about Tom Brady, chances are he's filed it away to use for motivation further down the road. Maybe he'll even use it during one of his victory laps. Katie Johnston reports.

8 hours ago