WBZ ForecastEric Fisher has an updated weather forecast.

1 hour ago

Lawrence Residents, DPW Prepared For Nor'easterWBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

2 hours ago

Snow Emergency Declared In Boston As Nor'easter HitsBoston Mayor Marty Walsh urged residents to stay off the roads. WBZ-TV's Nick Emmons reports.

2 hours ago

Nor'easter Hits Worcester, Making Travel DangerousSnow and wind made roads dangerous in Central Mass. WBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod reports.

2 hours ago

Firefighters Battle Blaze At Jefferson, NH Town HallFirefighters were battling a fire at town hall in Jefferson, New Hampshire.

2 hours ago

'We Are Ready For It': Lawrence Crews Prepared For Long Duration StormWBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

4 hours ago

Nor'easter Hits Boston, Drivers Urged To Stay Off RoadsMayor Marty Walsh declared a snow emergency in the city. WBZ-TV's Nick Emmons reports.

4 hours ago

'It's Horrible': Snow, Wind Make For Difficult Travel In WorcesterCrews were working to clear roads in Worcester as the nor'easter hit. WBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod reports.

5 hours ago

WBZ Evening News Update For Feb. 1Nor’easter hits Massachusetts; Fenway Park opens as a mass vaccination site; Dennis White was sworn in as the new Boston Police commissioner; Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia announces his retirement.

6 hours ago

Massachusetts Reports 2,270 New COVID CasesThere were also 30 more deaths reported Monday.

6 hours ago

Dustin Pedroia Announces RetirementSecond baseman Dustin Pedroia, who won three World Series championships with the Red Sox, has announced his retirement.

6 hours ago

Dr. Mallika Marshall Explains COVID-19 VariantsDr. Mallika Marshall explains what can be done to stop the U.K., South African and Brazilian variants.

6 hours ago

One Year Later: The COVID Pandemic In MassachusettsDr. Mallika Marshall explains who has been impacted most by the pandemic in the last year.

7 hours ago

Crews Work To Keep Roads Clear Of Snow In WorcesterWBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod reports.

7 hours ago

Eversource Prepared For Icy, Windy Conditions As Nor'easter Moves Across Mass.WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports from Lawrence.

7 hours ago

Damaging Tides A Concern As Nor'easter Brings Rain, Snow, Wind Across South ShoreFor those along the coast, the high tide early Tuesday morning is a major concern. WBZ-TV's Bill Shields reports.

7 hours ago

Road Conditions On Mass. Pike Deteriorate As Snow Increases In NatickThe amount of cars on the road decreased as the amount of snow increased Monday evening. WBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.

7 hours ago

Plow Truck Drivers Prepare For Long Night Ahead In BridgewaterWBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.

8 hours ago

WBZ Evening Forecast For Feb. 1Eric Fisher has an updated weather forecast.

8 hours ago

Hundreds Receive COVID Vaccine At Fenway Before Nor'easter HitsThe mass COVID-19 vaccination site at Fenway Park officially opened on Monday. WBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.

9 hours ago

No Regrets From Dustin Pedroia After Announcing His Retirement From BaseballDustin Pedroia discusses his decision to retire from baseball, and all the great memories he has from his career with the Boston Red Sox.

10 hours ago

Rep. Lori Trahan Gives Health Update After Testing Positive For COVID-19Rep. Lori Trahan said she is the only one in her family who tested positive for coronavirus.

11 hours ago

Tom Brady Calls Bill Belichick A Great MentorAs he prepares for his 10th trip to the Super Bowl, Tom Brady had some really nice things to say about his former head coach, Bill Belichick.

12 hours ago

WBZ Update For February 1, 2021WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben and Zack Green have your latest news and weather.

12 hours ago