'That's Not Who I Am': Patriots Rookie Kicker Justin Rohrwasser Apologizes For TattooWBZ-TV's Steve Burton spoke with Patriots rookie kicker Justin Rohrwasser about his controversial tattoo and his plans to remove it.

53 minutes ago

WBZ ForecastEric Fisher has an updated weather forecast.

1 hour ago

Community Saves Taunton Karate Studio During Coronavirus ShutdownLike so many businesses big and small, the doors of East Taunton Kenpo Karate have been closed for several weeks and bills are piling up. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

1 hour ago

Nantucket Asks Seasonal Residents To Self-Quarantine For 14 DaysNantucket is asking seasonal residents to take precautions as they arrive on the island for the summer.

1 hour ago

How Dental Appointments Will Be Different After Coronavirus ShutdownDental offices in the Commonwealth could start taking more patients in the coming weeks. WBZ-TV's Nick Emmons reports.

2 hours ago

Boston Launches Antibody Study, Will Not Reopen May 4Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said there is no way the city will reopen non-essential businesses on May 4, as the state's current emergency order says. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

2 hours ago

Gov. Charlie Baker Promises New Coronavirus Timeline This WeekGov. Charlie Baker says the curve has flattened in Massachusetts, but would not say when the state will reopen. WBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod reports.

2 hours ago

Somerville Residents Required To Wear Masks In PublicPeople in Somerville will have to wear face coverings to stop the spread of the coronavirus. WBZ-TV's Katie Brace reports.

2 hours ago

JetBlue Passengers Required To Wear Face MasksJetBlue passengers will soon have to cover their faces during travel due to the coronavirus pandemic.

2 hours ago

Coronavirus Study: Nitric Oxide Could Help Patients Breathe EasierAn old treatment, used in a new way, could help Covid-19 patients who are having trouble breathing. Dr. Mallika Marshall reports.

4 hours ago

Fewer Cargo Shipments Leaves Some Store Shelves EmptyWBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.

5 hours ago

WBZ Evening News Update For April 27New coronavirus cases down in last five days in Mass; Gov. Baker announces new regulations for long-term care facilities; Somerville expands city-wide testing; Skies clear overnight.

6 hours ago

WBZ Evening Forecast For April 27Eric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.

6 hours ago

Massachusetts High School Athletes Cope With Lost Seasons Due To CoronavirusThe coronavirus pandemic has dealt a tough blow to high school athletes around the country. WBZ-TV's Dan Roche reports.

6 hours ago

Restaurant Owners: Reopening With Regulations Could Slow BusinessSome small restaurant owners think take-out is a better alternative to removing half their tables. WBZ-TV's Bill Shields reports.

6 hours ago

Convicted Murderer Will Be Released Year Early Due To CoronavirusBarbara Goucher pleaded guilty to second degree murder in 1999 after stabbing Gloucester resident, Florence “Bunny” Munroe to death. WBZ-TV"s Louisa Moller reports.

6 hours ago

Where Does Massachusetts Stand On Reopening?Gov. Baker did not say whether the state would open next week. Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said Boston would not reopen May 4. WBZ-TV's Anaridis Rodriguez reports.

6 hours ago

MBTA Discusses How Rides Will Look After Coronavirus PandemicThe MBTA says they are watch for overcrowding in real time.

6 hours ago

'Worcester Takeout Day' Aims To Boost Businesses Hurt By CoronavirusWorcester Takeout Day is a rescue attempt to save restaurants and restaurant jobs in New England's second largest city. WBZ-TV's Liam Martin reports.

6 hours ago

Brockton Police Arrest 2 Men Allegedly Wearing Medical Masks During RobberiesPolice said the fact that the public should be wearing masks makes their job more difficult. WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.

7 hours ago

Coronavirus Concerns: Reports Of Strokes, Viewer QuestionsThe CDC has added six new official symptoms of coronavirus. WBZ-TV's Dr. Mallika Marshall reports.

7 hours ago

High School Students, Colleges Adjust To Changes In Admissions ProcessMany colleges and universities have become test-optional. WBZ-TV's Kate Merrill reports.

7 hours ago

Boston Partners With MGH On Coronavirus Antibody StudyMass General Hospital will collect samples from 1,000 Boston residents. WBZ-TV’s Mike LaCrosse reports.

7 hours ago

Mayor Walsh: 'Unacceptable" Not To Wear Mask At Grocery StoresBoston Mayor Marty Walsh is again urging people to wear a face covering if they leave home.

10 hours ago