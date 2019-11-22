WBZ TV's Chris McKinnon and Jon Keller discuss Gordon Sondland's testimony at the Impeachment Inquiry, Pete Buttigieg's rise in the polls and how do we pay for improved transportation in Massachusetts?
What A Week: Sondland Testimony; The Rise Of Pete Buttigieg; Mass. Transportation Costs
Program: Keller At Large
