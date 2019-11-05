In an interview about his new book "Triggered," WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben asked Donald Trump, Jr. about his father's rhetoric and whether it may alienate undecided voters in the 2020 election.
Donald Trump Jr. On New Book, Family, Politics And Impeachment
Program: CBSN BostonCategories: News, General, Gov't, Politics & Law, National News, Politics, WBZTV
