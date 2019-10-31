Meteorologist Danielle Niles celebrated her final day at WBZ-TV Thursday morning, with a surprise from her daughter Charlotte.
Danielle Niles' Final Morning Newscast At WBZ-TV
WBZ Mid-Morning Forecast For October 31Danielle Niles has your latest weather forecast.
WBZ News Update For October 31Drunk Driver Hits Cruiser, Weather Delays Some Trick-or-Treats, Halloween Weather
Halloween Still On In Salem Despite The Wet, Windy WeatherWBZ TV's Nick Giovanni reports.
Accused Drunk Driver Crashes Into State Police Cruiser On Mass PikeWBZ TV's Kate Merrill reports.
Power Knocked Out In Chelsea Overnight After Utility Lines Brought Down In CrashWBZ TV's Lisa Gresci reports.
WBZ Morning Forecast For October 31Danielle Niles has your latest weather forecast.
It Happens Here - Salem, How Spooky Is The Witch City?Just how scary is Salem? Breana Pitts explores the haunts, and how spirit photography scared and scammed people over a century ago.
2nd Massachusetts Resident Dies From Vaping-Related Lung IllnessWBZ-TV's Katie Brace reports.
Northeastern Student Badly Injured In Car Crash, Friends And Family Hope Driver Is IdentifiedWBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.
Some Communities Change Trick-Or-Treat Times Over Weather ConcernsWBZ's Mike LaCrosse reports.
Former Surfing Executive Gets Two Months In PrisonJeffrey Bizzack, of Solana Beach, California, was sentenced to two months in prison in Boston's federal court Wednesday.
WBZ Evening News Update For Oct. 30Cities and towns postponing trick-or-treating because of weather; New Hampshire family fears decomposing bodies found in Texas may be relatives; State business leaders warn transportation issues could harm economy; Eric Fisher has the latest weather update
Wayland HS Field Hockey Team Is Coed And Not Everybody's CheeringWBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.
Judge Rejects Challenge To State's Vaping BanGov. Baker confirmed a second person has died in a vaping-related lung illness.
Marshfield Man Faces Charges After Allegedly Setting His Own Boat On FireA Marshfield man is under arrest after a big effort by police on land, in the air and on the water.
WBZ Evening Forecast For Oct. 30Eric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.
Keller @ Large: A Truth Check On The Impeachment ProcessWBZ-TV's John Keller administers his Truth Test.
Family Members Fear Bodies Found In Texas Belong To Missing NH CoupleWBZ-TV's Anaridis Rodriguez reports.
You May Not Be Allergic To Penicillin After All; Impact Of Banning Soft Drink SalesDr. Mallika Marshall has the latest on a pair of new studies.
No Bail For Driver In Police-Involved Shooting In SalemWBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.
Local Communities Postponing Halloween FestivitiesA slew of communities in New Hampshire and Massachusetts have decided to postpone Halloween trick-or-treating due to the possibility of heavy rain and wind. WBZ-TV's Louisa Moller reports
Devin McCourty Doesn't Think Nick Boyle Trash-Talked PatriotsPatriots fans are salivating after Nick Boyle of the Ravens said the New England defense hasn't seen a quarterback like Lamar Jackson. But Devin McCourty agrees with the Baltimore tight end.
Apple Warns iPhone Users To Update SystemThe update is needed to ensure internet access.