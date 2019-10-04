Woman Reunites With Dog Lost After Merrimack Valley ExplosionsAltagracia Baldera was in disbelief as she held her 14-year-old Pekingese mix that had been missing for a year. WBZ-TV's Jim Smith reports.

11 hours ago

WBZ ForecastEric Fisher has an updated weather forecast.

11 hours ago

I-Team: Gardner Parent Says School Calm Down Room ‘Psychologically Damaged’ ChildSome parents in Gardner say school calm down rooms are being used as punishment. WBZ-TV's Cheryl Fiandaca reports.

11 hours ago

Moviegoers Excited For 'Joker' Despite Safety ConcernThere are no specific threats against any theater right now, but safety concerns surround the movie “Joker” as it opens this weekend. WBZ-TV's Katie Brace reports.

11 hours ago

Death Of Emerson Student Ruled A HomicideWBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

11 hours ago

Victims Identified In Fatal B-17 CrashThe NTSB is investigating the crash that killed 7 people at Bradley Airport. WBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.

12 hours ago

Fighting The Flu: Prevention TipsDr. Mallika Marshall provides health tips ahead of the flu season.

13 hours ago

Boston Police Look For Answers After Emerson College Student Daniel Hollis KilledBoston Police are looking for help finding the people involved in the fight that eventually led to the death of Emerson College student Daniel Hollis.

14 hours ago

Web Extra: Vail Family On Declan's DiagnosisJeremy and Stephanie Vail open up about their son Declan's brain tumor diagnosis and how the community responded in an interview with WBZ-TV's Lisa Hughes.

15 hours ago

WBZ Evening News Update For October 3rdTwo Massachusetts men are among the victims of Connecticut plane crash; Boston Police now say an Emerson student's death was a homicide; DPU orders Columbia Gas to stop all non-emergency work in the state. Eric Fisher has the latest forecast.

16 hours ago

WBZ Evening Forecast For Oct. 3Eric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.

16 hours ago

Fourth Parent Sentenced In College Admissions Scandal Gets Month In PrisonWBZ-TV's David Wade reports.

16 hours ago

Dunkin' Clerk's Spider Donut Gesture For Boy With Autism A Lesson In KindnessA Dunkin' clerk taught a young boy with autism a lesson in kindness after they had run out of their seasonal "Spider Donut"

16 hours ago

Study Identifies Why Bystanders Hesitate To Give CPRWBZ-TV's Mallika Marshall reports.

16 hours ago

Columbia Gas Ordered To Stop All Non-Emergency Work In MassachusettsColumbia Gas has been ordered to stop all non-emergency work in Massachusetts while they are being investigated.

16 hours ago

Dads-To-Be Should Stop Drinking 6 Months Before Conception, Study FindsWBZ-TV's Mallika Marshall reports.

17 hours ago

West Roxbury Gas Leak Leaves Woman Concerned After Weeks Go ByA woman in West Roxbury was concerned after smelling gas in her front yard and National Grid had a slow response to fixing the problem. WBZ-TV's Bill Shields reports.

17 hours ago

Holliston Boy Shows Everyone Around Him How To Deal With DiagnosisTo spend time with Declan Vail is to experience an elevating joy. Whether he is plucking a guitar in his playroom, putting on a puppet show with his younger brother Teagan or riding in the back of a police car to the Dana Farber Jimmy Fund Clinic, he is the embodiment of happiness. WBZ-TV's Lisa Hughes has his story.

17 hours ago

Worcester Police Search For Man After Woman Found Stabbed To DeathWBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

17 hours ago

Boston Police Look For Answers In Death Of Emerson College Student Daniel HollisWBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.

17 hours ago