Dads-To-Be Should Stop Drinking 6 Months Before Conception, Study FindsWBZ-TV's Mallika Marshall reports.

West Roxbury Gas Leak Leaves Woman Concerned After Weeks Go ByA woman in West Roxbury was concerned after smelling gas in her front yard and National Grid had a slow response to fixing the problem. WBZ-TV's Bill Shields reports.

Holliston Boy Shows Everyone Around Him How To Deal With DiagnosisTo spend time with Declan Vail is to experience an elevating joy. Whether he is plucking a guitar in his playroom, putting on a puppet show with his younger brother Teagan or riding in the back of a police car to the Dana Farber Jimmy Fund Clinic, he is the embodiment of happiness. WBZ-TV's Lisa Hughes has his story.

Worcester Police Search For Man After Woman Found Stabbed To DeathWBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

Boston Police Look For Answers In Death Of Emerson College Student Daniel HollisWBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.

NTSB Investigates Deadly Conn. B-17 CrashFederal investigators searched the wreckage of a B-17 that crashed at Bradly Airport. WBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.

Police Identify People In Deadly Connecticut Plane CrashConnecticut State Police Identify People In Deadly Connecticut Plane Crash

Protest Against Massachusetts Vaping Ban Held Outside State HouseA group is asking a judge to end the temporary ban on the sale of vaping products.

Boston Bruins Name Todd Angilly Offical Anthem SingerThe Bruins have found an official successor to Rene Rancourt.

Dental Experts Warn Against Using Baking Soda, Salt To Whiten TeethIf you regularly enjoy coffee, tea, red wine and pastas with marinara sauce, you might be aware that these foods and beverages leave behind stains on your teeth well after they are consumed. Katie Johnston reports.

WBZ News Update For October 3Police Search For Man After Woman Dies From Stabbing, Police Identify Victims Of Connecticut Plane Crash, Vigil For Emerson Student Who Died And Rain Tonight

WBZ Midday Forecast For October 3Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

28 German Shepherds In Protective Custody For 2 Years Are Going Up For AdoptionMore than two dozen German Shepherds that have been in legal limbo for almost two years have taken a big step toward adoption. Katie Johnston reports.

WBZ News Update For October 3Weekend Forecast; CT Plane Crash Latest; Pedestrian Struck In Boston; Vigil For Emerson Student Killed In Fight

7 Killed In Crash Of B-17 Bomber At Bradley Airport In ConnecticutWBZ TV's Lisa Gresci reports.

15 hours ago

