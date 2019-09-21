What To Watch For When Jets Visit PatriotsAs for the game, here's what to keep an eye on when the Patriots and Jets kick off at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Defending Champ Red Sox Eliminated, Lose To Rays 5-4The World Series champion Boston Red Sox were mathematically eliminated in the late innings, then lost to the Tampa Bay Rays 5-4 Friday night when Willy Adames had an RBI single in the 11th.

Patriots Release Antonio BrownAntonio Brown's Patriots career is over after one game.

Report: Patriots, NFL Have Told Antonio Brown To No Longer Contact AccuserAfter text messages surfaced showing Antonio Brown sending text messages to a woman that accused him of an unwelcome sexual advance, the lawyer for that woman has said that both the New England Patriots and the National Football League have instructed Brown to no longer make such contact.

Patriots-Jets: Tom Brady Removed From Report, James Develin Out For Sunday's GameIt appears as though Tom Brady is going to gut his way through his calf ailment.