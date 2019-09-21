The D Branch will be running buses all weekend.
Gov. Charlie Baker Tours Green Line Construction
EEE Update: Communities On High Alert; Freetown Man Dies; Sudbury Girl Released From HospitalWBZ's Tiffany Chan reports
Joe Kennedy Officially Announces Decision To Run For US SenateWBZ's Paul Burton reports.
WBZ Evening Forecast For September 21, 2019Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.
WBZ Web Update For September 21, 2019Kennedy announces Senate run; second EEE Death; warmer temps.
WBZ News Update For September 21, 2019Kennedy Runs For Senate; Fatal Shooting In Everett; Unseasonably Warm Temps
One Person Hurt In Everett ShootingThe shooting occurred on Ferry Street around 1 a.m. Saturday.
Web Extra: Joe Kennedy Officially Announces Decision To Run For US SenateJoe Kennedy announced he will run for U.S. Senate against Sen. Ed Markey Saturday.
WBZ Midday Forecast For Sept. 21Barry Burbank has your latest weather forecast.
WBZ News Update for September 21, 2019Anna Meiler and Barry Burbank have your latest news and weather.
WBZ Morning Forecast For Sept. 21Barry Burbank has your latest weather forecast.
WBZ ForecastZack Green has an updated weather forecast.
Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito On 2020 Election, Political FutureIn a one-on-one interview, Massachusetts Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito shared her thoughts about the 2020 election and her own political future. WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben reports.
Kennedy Set To Challenge Sen. Markey: 'I Think There's A Real Difference'WBZ-TV's Jim Smith reports.
Patriots Fans React To Antonio Brown's ReleaseThe Patriots released WR Antonio Brown after just 11 days. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.
Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito Defends Recent NominationsLt. Gov. Karyn Polito has faced criticism recently for recommending candidates for jobs with whom she has a personal connection. She defended her nominations in an interview with WBZ’s Paula Ebben.
Second Person Dies From EEE Virus In Mass.WBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.
Patriots Release Antonio BrownWBZ-TV's Juli McDonald spoke with Patriots fans after WR Antonio Brown was released.
WBZ Evening News Update For Sept. 20Second Person From Mass. Dies From EEE; Patriots Release Antonio Brown; Great White Shark Spotted Near Surfer; Weekend Forecast.
WBZ Evening Forecast For Sept. 20Zack Green has an updated weather forecast.
Hundreds Attend Methuen Funeral For Navy Veteran With No Local FamilyHundreds attended a funeral service for a local Navy veteran when they heard she had no local family. WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.
Horse Racing Track Proposed In RowleyIf approved, the plan would create the closest horse racing track to Boston. WBZ-TV's Anaridis Rodriguez reports.
Phantom Gourmet Food Festival PreviewDan Andelman has a preview of the Phantom Gourmet Food Festival being held next to Fenway Park.
Boston Students Join Worldwide 'Global Climate Strike'An estimated nine to 10 thousand people converged on City Hall Plaza to join the global march. WBZ-TV's Bill Shields reports.
Westport Student Shows 'Erratic' and 'Violent' Behavior After Using E-CigaretteAn investigation by high school administrators found that several students had used an e-cigarette with a mix of THC and nicotine.
Freetown Man Is 2nd Person To Die EEE In MassachusettsThere are 35 communities, including Freetown, at critical risk, for the virus. WBZ-TV's Jim Smith reports.
Report: Whitey Bulger's Family Filing $200 Million Wrongful Death Claim Against Gov'tThe family of Whitey Bulger reportedly wants $200 million from the federal government. WBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.
State Police Release Photo Of Car Possibly Involved In Attleboro Hit & RunPolice are looking for the driver who hit and killed a man on I-95 in Attleboro.
Patriots Release Antonio Brown Amid ControversyThe Patriots released WR Antonio Brown amid rape accusations. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.