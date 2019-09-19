'Once In A Lifetime Shot!' Photo Shows Great White Shark Leaping Out Of Water Off Cape CodA New York photographer made the most of a “one in a million opportunity” on a Labor Day weekend trip to Cape Cod.

2 minutes ago

Newburyport Teen Develops Restrictive Lung Condition From VapingA Newburyport mother says her son became deeply addicted to JUUL throughout high school. WBZ-TV's

10 minutes ago

2 Suspects Arrested After Theft Of Ambulance In MelroseTwo men who allegedly stole a wheelchair transport van were arrested after a police chase. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.

19 minutes ago

Man Allegedly Scouted Fenway Park, Prudential Center For Potential Boston Terrorist AttacksWBZ-TV's Cheryl Fiandaca reports.

22 minutes ago

Police Respond To Crash Involving School Bus, Motorcycle In WestfordA school bus and motorcycle crashed outside a middle school in Westford.

26 minutes ago

Antonio Brown Breaks Silence, Answers 4 Questions In Patriots Locker RoomAntonio Brown spoke for the first time as a member of the New England Patriots, chatting with reporters for one minute. He did not address sexual assault allegations by his former trainer.

1 hour ago

Family Focus: How Positive Childhood Experiences Affect Mental HealthThere's been a lot of focus on the negative impacts of childhood trauma, but not as much attention on the benefits of positive experiences. WBZ-TV's Dr. Mallika Marshall and Paula Ebben discuss.

1 hour ago

Gunmaker Colt Suspends Production Of AR-15 Rifles For Civilian MarketGunmaker Colt says it is suspending its production of rifles for the civilian market including the popular AR-15. Katie Johnston reports.

1 hour ago

Patrice Bergeron Confident He'll Be On Ice For Bruins OpenerBruins forward Patrice Bergeron gave an update on his groin injury, and remains confident that he'll take the ice on October 3 when Boston opens their season against the Dallas Stars.

2 hours ago