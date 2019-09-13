I-Team: One Year After Merrimack Valley Gas Explosions, Are We Any Safer?A year after the Merrimack Valley gas explosions, experts weigh in on lessons learned, and whether the safety measures taken since are enough to keep us safe.

Felicity Huffman Could Face Month In Prison In College Admissions Scandal SentencingWBZ TV's Chris McKinnon reports.

It Happens Here: Sterling's Mega Corn MazeWBZ TV's Chris McKinnon reports.

Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera On City’s Emotional Odyssey Since Gas ExplosionsIt has been a year since the Merrimack Valley Explosions; a year of tragedy and triumph for Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera, leading his city through an unimaginable odyssey and the emotional aftermath.

Merrimack Valley Business Owners Recovering One Year After Gas ExplosionsMore than 900 business were impacted by the Merrimack Valley gas explosions. Some had to close their doors for months. Today, many are still working to get customers back in the doors.

The Merrimack Valley Explosions, One Year LaterA WBZ special presentation. What happened, the investigation, and how people in the Merrimack Valley have been working to recover ever since the gas explosions rocked their communities.

Timeline: Warning Signs, Destruction, And Emergency Action During Merrimack Valley Gas ExplosionsBefore the devastation, at the Columbia Gas monitoring center in Ohio, there were hints that something wasn't right.

WBZ Morning Forecast For September 13Danielle Niles has your latest weather forecast.

Merrimack Valley Explosions, One Year Later: Leonel Rondon's StoryLeonel Rondon was the only person killed in the September 13, 2018 explosions.

WBZ ForecastEric Fisher has an updated weather forecast.

Police Investigating Deadly Hit & Run In SeekonkA 37-year-old woman was struck and killed in a hit & run crash.

Harvard Admits It Received Millions Of Dollars From Jeffrey EpsteinWBZ-TV's Liam Martin reports.

South Boston Residents Raised Concerns About Intersections Before Deadly CrashWBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

Gov. Baker Warns EEE Risk Not Over For Much Of Mass.WBZ-TV's Jim Smith reports.

Democratic Presidential Candidates Spar In Houston DebateWBZ-TV's Jon Keller reports.

Hundreds Of Gas Lines To Be Inspected In Merrimack ValleyOne year after the Merrimack Valley gas explosions, Columbia Gas announced hundreds of lines have to be re-inspected. WBZ-TV's Katie Brace reports.

WBZ Evening News Update For September 12Pedestrian Struck In Somerville; State Police Investigating Accident Involving School Bus In North Andover; Girl Infected With EEE Improving; Showers Possible Saturday PM.

I-Team: Man Loses Driver's License For Violation 40 Years AgoA Tewksbury man says he was stunned to be told his license was suspended for a violation in Maine nearly 40 years ago. WBZ-TV's Cheryl Fiandaca reports.

WBZ Evening Forecast For September 12Eric Fisher has an updated weather forecast.

Fresh Pond Market Closes After 97 Years In BusinessThe two brothers who own the shop say it's time to relax. WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben reports.

