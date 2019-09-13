Lawrence police officer Ivan Soto helped others in need during the Merrimack Valley gas explosions, even as his own home burned to the ground. A year later, they have a new life, in a new home.
Merrimack Valley Explosions, One Year Later: The Soto Family’s Story
Merrimack Valley Explosions, One Year Later: The Thornhill Family’s StoryThe Thornhill’s North Andover home caught fire in the Merrimack Valley gas explosions… with children attending daycare inside. A year later they are deeply resentful of Columbia Gas.
I-Team: One Year After Merrimack Valley Gas Explosions, Are We Any Safer?A year after the Merrimack Valley gas explosions, experts weigh in on lessons learned, and whether the safety measures taken since are enough to keep us safe.
Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera On City’s Emotional Odyssey Since Gas ExplosionsIt has been a year since the Merrimack Valley Explosions; a year of tragedy and triumph for Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera, leading his city through an unimaginable odyssey and the emotional aftermath.
Merrimack Valley Business Owners Recovering One Year After Gas ExplosionsMore than 900 business were impacted by the Merrimack Valley gas explosions. Some had to close their doors for months. Today, many are still working to get customers back in the doors.
The Merrimack Valley Explosions, One Year LaterA WBZ special presentation. What happened, the investigation, and how people in the Merrimack Valley have been working to recover ever since the gas explosions rocked their communities.
Timeline: Warning Signs, Destruction, And Emergency Action During Merrimack Valley Gas ExplosionsBefore the devastation, at the Columbia Gas monitoring center in Ohio, there were hints that something wasn't right.
Merrimack Valley Explosions, One Year Later: Leonel Rondon's StoryLeonel Rondon was the only person killed in the September 13, 2018 explosions.
Hundreds Of Gas Lines To Be Inspected In Merrimack ValleyOne year after the Merrimack Valley gas explosions, Columbia Gas announced hundreds of lines have to be re-inspected. WBZ-TV's Katie Brace reports.
