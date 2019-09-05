Scientists Identify Genes Linked To Left-Handedness, Find That Lefties May Have Superior Verbal SkillsFor the first time, scientists have identified the genetic differences associated with left-handedness, a trait found in 10% of the human population. Geoff Petrulis reports.

5 hours ago

2 Massachusetts Schools Top Wall Street Journal’s College RankingsTwo schools in Massachusetts are the best universities in the country, according to The Wall Street Journal. The newspaper’s new ranking of the top colleges puts Harvard University at No. 1, followed by MIT. Katie Johnston reports.

6 hours ago

Hearing Held To Discuss Bill That Would Let Undocumented Immigrants Get A LicenseSupporters say it would make Massachusetts roads safer.

7 hours ago

WBZ News Update For September 5Hurricane Dorian Local Impact; Deadly Route 6 Crash; Hull Anti-Semitic & Racist Graffiti; Boston Public School First Day

8 hours ago

WBZ Mid-Morning Forecast For September 5, 2019Meteorologist Danielle Niles has your latest WBZ-TV weather forecast

8 hours ago

Man Charged In Lowell High School Attack Released From JailWBZ-TV's Liam Martin reports.

9 hours ago

Machine Created By Mass. Man Makes Non-Toxic, No-Waste Household CleanerWBZ TV's Kate Merrill reports.

10 hours ago

WBZ Morning Forecast For September 5Danielle Niles has your latest weather forecast.

11 hours ago

WBZ ForecastEric Fisher has an updated weather forecast.

17 hours ago

Storms Bring Down Trees In Arlington, BelmontDark clouds rolled across the region Wednesday evening, bringing with them torrential soaking rain and winds that brought down large trees. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

17 hours ago

DA Rachael Rollins Asks SJC To Overrule Judge On Protester ArrestsSuffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins asked Judge Richard Sinnott to drop charges against some protesters arrested at the Straight Pride Parade in Boston. WBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod reports.

18 hours ago

Hurricane Dorian Could Impact Ferry Service To Nantucket, Martha's VineyardPassengers are being advised there could be disruptions Friday night into the weekend. WBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.

18 hours ago

Man Charged With Exposing Himself To Girls Inside Auburn McDonald'sA man was arrested Tuesday at an Auburn McDonald’s after he allegedly exposed himself to three girls. WBZ-TV's Bill Shields reports.

19 hours ago

Racist, Anti-Semitic Graffiti Found At Fort Revere In HullHull Police are trying to figure out who sprayed anti-Semitic and racist graffiti at Fort Revere during Labor Day weekend. WBZ-TV's Katie Brace reports.

19 hours ago

WBZ Evening News Update For September 4Man Accused Of Attacking Two People In Lowell High School Released From Jail; SJC Denies New Trial Request For Man Accused Of Killing Classmate In 2007; Hull Police Investigate Anti-Semitic Graffiti; Hurricane Dorian Impacts.

22 hours ago

Eye On Education: New Boston School Superintendent Brenda CasselliusBoston school students have their first day of school Thursday, and this year there’s a new leader at the helm. WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben spoke with new Superintendent Brenda Cassellius about her plans for the school year.

22 hours ago

WBZ Evening Forecast For September 4Eric Fisher has an updated weather forecast.

22 hours ago

William White Jr. Nominated To Superior CourtGov. Charlie Baker has nominated William White Jr. as associate justice of the Superior Court.

22 hours ago

Boston Woman Desperate To Help Bahamas After Family Survives Hurricane DorianA Northeastern professor is desperate to get help to Grand Bahama after her family survived Hurricane Dorian. WBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.

23 hours ago

Teens Helping Peers Kick Vaping Habit As Use & Suspensions SpikeTeenagers in Massachusetts and across the nation are reaching for e-cigarettes in alarming numbers. There are some young people who are actively working to help their peers kick the habit. WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben reports.

23 hours ago