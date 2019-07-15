A daring challenge from the president ignited American momentum in the space race, and led to the most famous footsteps in history.
Apollo 11: How We Got To The Moon And Back
Apollo 11: 50 Years LaterApollo 11's 1969 moon landing is mankind’s greatest achievement. Celebrate the giant leap 50 years later with astronaut Michael Collins and others from the Apollo program as they recount the events, people and ingenuity that inspired generations.
Apollo 11: The People And Technology That Got Us To The MoonNASA estimates 400,000 people contributed to putting man on the moon.
Apollo 11: Where Space Exploration Goes NextApollo 11 has left an indelible mark on the generations that have followed. Wherever mankind explores next, it will all be possible thanks to the Apollo project.
