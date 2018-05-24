Watch: Question 1 Debate On Mandatory Patient Limits For Nurses

Watch: Question 1 Debate On Mandatory Patient Limits For NursesQuestion 1 on the 2018 Massachusetts ballot deals with setting mandatory patient limits for nurses. Proponents of each side debated in the WBZ studios.
Cambridge Google Employees Join Worldwide Walkout To Protest Company’s Treatment Of WomenCarrying signs with messages such as "Don't be evil," Google employees around the world walked off the job Thursday. WBZ-TV's Paula Ebban reports.
Father Of Parkland School Shooting Victim Unveils Billboard In BostonA billboard In Boston prompted after Parkland School Shooting in February. WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben reports.
HealthWatch: Cold Brew Vs. Hot Brew Coffee; A Link Between The Appendix and Parkinson's DiseaseWBZ-TV's Dr. Mallika Marshall reports.
WBZ Evening Forecast For Nov. 1Eric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.
WBZ News Update for November 1, 2018Marshfield Police Investigate Needles Found In Twizzlers, Billboard Promoting Gun Laws Unveiled, Steve Pearce Shaves Beard, Weather Alert Forecast