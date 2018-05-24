WEATHER ALERT:Rainy, Windy Next 48 Hours
Watch: Question 1 Debate On Mandatory Patient Limits For Nurses
Question 1 on the 2018 Massachusetts ballot deals with setting mandatory patient limits for nurses. Proponents of each side debated in the WBZ studios.

