Tom Brady Through The Years Tom Brady practices as Drew Bledsoe looks on during the 2001 NFL season. (Photo by Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Tom Brady Through The Years Fans cheer for Patriots quarterback Tom Brady after he threw a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts in his first career start on Sept. 30, 2001. (Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Tom Brady Through The Years Brady celebrates his fourth quarter touchdown against the Raiders in the AFC Divisional Round. (Photo by Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Tom Brady Through The Years Tom Brady takes a hit from Charles Woodson of the Oakland Raiders late in their AFC Divisional Round matchup at Gillette Stadium. Brady fumbled but it was called back due to the "Tuck Rule." The Patriots won 16-13 in overtime. (Photo credit should read MATT CAMPBELL/AFP via Getty Images)

Tom Brady Through The Years Tom Brady, and Drew Bledsoe talk with Jim Nantz after the Patriots beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship Game. (Photo by Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Tom Brady Through The Years Ty Law, Troy Brown, Lawyer Milloy, and Tom Brady strike a pose for photographers during Super Bowl Media Day at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

Tom Brady Through The Years Tom Brady reacts on the podium following New England's upset victory over the St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI. Brady was named MVP of the game. (Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Tom Brady Through The Years Tom Brady and Bill Belichick celebrate after New England's 20-17 win over the St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI. (Photo by JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images)

Tom Brady Through The Years Brady shakes hands with fans at City Hall in Boston during a rally thrown by the city for the Patriots' Super Bowl win over the St. Louis Rams. (Photo by JESSICA RINALDI / AFP) (Photo by JESSICA RINALDI/AFP via Getty Images)

Tom Brady Through The Years Tom Brady accepts the 2002 ESPY Award for "Best Breakthrough Performance." (Photo by Michael Caulfield Archive/WireImage)

St. Louis Cardinals Vs. Boston Red Sox At Fenway Park BOSTON - JUNE 12: New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, center, has a laugh with Red Sox catcher Jason Varitek, left, and hitting coach Ron Jackson, right, around the cage during batting practice. (Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Tom Brady Through The Years Tom Brady runs during the Pats' 24-14 victory over the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium on Jan. 18, 2004. (Photo by Albert Dickson/Sporting News via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Tom Brady Through The Years An exuberant Tom Brady on the AFC Championship podium following the New England's win over the Indianapolis Colts in 2004. (Photo by Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Tom Brady Through The Years Brady celebrates during New England's Super Bowl XXXVIII win over the Carolina Panthers. (Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Tom Brady Through The Years Brady celebrates after the Patriots defeated the Carolina Panthers 32-29 in Super Bowl XXXVIII at Reliant Stadium on February 1, 2004 in Houston, Texas. Brady was named MVP of the game. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Tom Brady Through The Years Brady signs autographs at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom after New England's Super Bowl win over Carolina. (Photo by Gene Duncan/Disney via Getty Images)

Tom Brady Through The Years Tom Brady during the 2004 regular season. (Photo by Bernie Nunez/Getty Images)

Tom Brady Through The Years Brady on the field during New England's AFC Divisional Round win over the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium on January 16, 2005. (Photo By Harry How/Getty Images)

Tom Brady Through The Years Tom Brady and Corey Dillon celebrate their 41-27 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship Game at Heinz Field on January 23, 2005. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Tom Brady Through The Years Brady speaks to the media during Super Bowl XXXIX Media Day at ALLTEL Stadium in Jacksonville. (Photo by /MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images)

Tom Brady Through The Years Tom Brady calls an audible during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XXXIX against the Philadelphia Eagles. (Photo by Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Tom Brady Through The Years Tom Brady holds up the Lombardi Trophy after New England's 24-21 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX. (Photo by Sporting News via Getty Images/Sporting News via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Tom Brady Through The Years Brady at the 2005 Pro Bowl at Aloha Stadium, Honolulu. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

Tom Brady Through The Years Brady looks on during a regular season game during the 2005 season. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Tom Brady Through The Years Brady signs autographs at training camp in 2006. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

Tom Brady Through The Years A muddy Tom Brady calls a play the line of scrimmage during the 2006 season. (Photo by Rob Tringali/Sportschrome/Getty Images)

Tom Brady Through The Years Tom Brady and Randy Moss during their record-setting 2007 season. (Photo by Bob Leverone/Sporting News via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Tom Brady Through The Years Brady walks off the field after the Patriots came up short in their bid for perfection, losing to the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLII. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Tom Brady Through The Years Tom Brady with his long hair during the 2010 season. (Photo By Rob Tringali/SportsChrome/Getty Images)

Tom Brady Through The Years Brady leaps over the Ravens defense for a go-ahead touchdown in the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium on Jan. 22, 2012. (Photo by Stan Grossfeld/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Tom Brady Through The Years Brady during New England's win over the Ravens in the 2014 Divisional Round. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

Tom Brady Through The Years Tom Brady and Julian Edelman celebrate after their fourth quarter touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during New England's Super Bowl XLIX victory at University of Phoenix Stadium on February 1, 2015 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Tom Brady Through The Years Brady celebrates after defeating the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Tom Brady Through The Years Brady chats with the media while looking at the Lombardi Trophy and his Super Bowl MVP trophy following New England's Super Bowl XLIX win over the Seahawks. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Tom Brady Through The Years Tom Brady arrives at federal court to appeal the NFL's decision to suspend him for four games for the DeflateGate controversy. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

Tom Brady Through The Years Brady takes the field before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Gillette Stadium in 2016 -- his first game back from his DeflateGate suspension. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

Tom Brady Through The Years Brady and the Patriots celebrate their comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Tom Brady Through The Years Brady hoists the Lombardi Trophy after the Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons, 34-28, in Super Bowl LI. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Tom Brady Through The Years Brady prepares to throw a football during the Patriots' Super Bowl LI Victory Parade in Boston on Feb. 7, 2017. (Photo by Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Tom Brady Through The Years Brady reacts after the Patriots beat the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime during the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 20, 2019. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Tom Brady Through The Years Brady and Bill Belichick embrace after New England's 13-3 win over the Rams in Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3, 2019. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Tom Brady Through The Years Brady is interviewed as he carries his daughter, Vivian, after New England's Super Bowl LIII win over the Los Angeles Rams. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Tom Brady Through The Years Tom Brady takes the field in his final game with the Patriots -- a playoff loss to the Tennessee Titans in the Wild Card Round on Jan. 4, 2020. (Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Tom Brady Through The Years Tom Brady in his first training camp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in August 2020. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Tom Brady Through The Years Brady yells as he takes the field against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Tom Brady Through The Years Brady with his seventh Lombardi Trophy after the Buccaneers beat the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Tom Brady Through The Years Brady hugs his daughter Vivian while celebrating Tampa Bay's Super Bowl LV victory during a boat parade. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tom Brady Through The Years Brady waves to the crowd as he runs off the field after his return to Gillette Stadium with the Buccaneers. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Tom Brady Through The Years Brady takes the field for Tampa Bay's NFC Divisional Round matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tom Brady Through The Years Brady leaves the field after his final game, a 30-27 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

