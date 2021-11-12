PHOTOS: Storm Damage In Massachusetts On November 12, 2021Heavy rain and strong winds caused damage across Massachusetts.

'Make Way For Ducklings' NICU Babies At Tufts Children's HospitalAdorable babies in the NICU at Tuft's Children's Hospital were dressed up in "Make Way For Ducklings" Halloween costumes.

October Nor'easter DamageA Nor'easter slammed eastern Massachusetts October 27 bringing down trees and power lines across the area.

PHOTOS: Boston Marathon 2021Check out some photos from this year's Boston Marathon.

September 2 StormThe remnants of Ida dumped several inches of rain across southern New England early Thursday morning, washing out roads, flooding streets and parking lots and bringing down trees.

Tropical Storm Henri Hits New EnglandTropical Storm Henri made landfall in Westerly, Rhode Island, Sunday August 22, 2021, the first tropical storm to make landfall in New England since 2006.

August 19 Storm Damage Across Central & Eastern MassachusettsSevere thunderstorms rolled through central and eastern Massachusetts Thursday, causing flooding. Many cars were submerged in water due to the storms.

Funeral For Worcester Police Officer Manny FamiliaThousands of officers lined the streets to pay tribute to Worcester Police Officer Manny Familia, who died trying to save a drowning teenager.

April Snow In MassachusettsParts of Massachusetts were covered in snow on Friday.

Boston Bruins At Lake TahoeThe Bruins crushed the Flyers 7-3 at the Edgewood Tahoe Resort in Stateline, Nevada on February 21, 2021.

December 17 2020 SnowstormThe biggest snow storm in nearly three years hit southern New England Thursday.

December 5 SnowstormA heavy snowstorm swept through a large part of Massachusetts December 5.

October 30 SnowThe first snow of the season came the day before Halloween in Massachusetts this year.

June 28 Flooding And Storm DamageSeveral inches of rain fell in many towns late Sunday. Some got more than five inches.

Boston Protests Over George Floyd Death Turn Into RiotsBoston streets were littered for miles with damage and debris Monday after protests of the death of George Floyd turned into riots Sunday.

Tom Brady Career HighlightsA look back at photos of some of Tom Brady's top career moments.

Final Farewell: Worcester Fire Lt. Jason Menard HonoredLoved ones and fellow firefighters are honoring fallen Worcester Fire Lt. Jason Menard who was killed in a fire on Wednesday.

October 17 Storm DamageThe storm that hit Massachusetts in the early hours of October 17 left a trail of downed trees and utility lines which led to widespread damage and power outages.

Royal Air Force 'Red Arrows' Fly Over BostonFighter jets from the United Kingdom’s Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team flew over Boston Harbor and the waterfront for a brief, but spectacular, 10-minute show.

PHOTOS: Cape Cod Storm DamageA strong storm left Cape Cod covered in downed trees and wires Tuesday.

Apollo 11: 'The Eagle Has Landed'