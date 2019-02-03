Chiefs Fan Who Flashed Laser At Tom Brady Facing 'Harshest Penalty Possible'A Chiefs fan is banned for life and facing charges after pointing a laser pointer at Tom Brady.

Tom Brady Calls Upon Patriots Legends For Super Bowl Hype VideoTom Brady saved his greatest hype video for last.

Kraft Dances With Cardi B On Stage And Twitter Loves ItA tweet by Michel Rubin, co-owner of the Philadelphia 76ers and the New Jersey Devils went viral on Saturday.

Former Patriots LB Brandon Spikes Posts Super Bowl Picture With Aaron HernandezBrandon Spikes tweeted out a photo of him from Super Bowl XLVI. Also in the photograph was Aaron Hernandez.

Woman Who Met Gronkowski While Waiting For Transplant Has Message For Tight EndA Chicopee woman who got a bedside visit from Rob Gronkowski when she was in the hospital has her own message for the Patriots tight end as he heads into Super Bowl LIII.

Mark Wahlberg Will Be Rooting On Patriots In Super Bowl LIII From HomeThere will be no Super Bowl mishap for Mark Wahlberg this year.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium Roof Will Be Closed During Super Bowl LIIIFans will get the chance to see Mercedes-Benz Stadium’s massive retractable roof in action Sunday night. But Super Bowl LIII will be played indoors.

Dunkin' Offers $1 Coffees If Patriots Win Super BowlA Patriots Super Bowl win and a Dunkin' coffee for a dollar? Yes, please.

Julian Edelman Practices One-Handed Catches Before Super Bowl LIII -- As UsualWhether it's a preseason game or the Super Bowl, Julian Edelman is a man of routine. That continued Sunday.

Rob Gronkowski Reportedly Dealt With Bulging Disc, Achilles Injury This SeasonRob Gronkowski did not look like himself for much of this season. According to a new report, there was a good reason why.