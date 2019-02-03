  • WBZ TV

  • Patriots-Rams Super Bowl LIII PhotosSuper Bowl LIII - New England Patriots v Los Angeles RamsJulian Edelman of the New England Patriots leads his teammates onto the field prior the start of Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
  • Patriots-Rams Super Bowl LIII PhotosSuper Bowl LIII - New England Patriots v Los Angeles RamsPlayers of New England Patriots warm up prior the start of Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
  • Patriots-Rams Super Bowl LIII PhotosSuper Bowl LIII - New England Patriots v Los Angeles RamsThe Los Angeles Rams take the field for warm ups prior to Super Bowl LIII against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
  • Patriots-Rams Super Bowl LIII PhotosSuper Bowl LIII - New England Patriots v Los Angeles RamsPatriots Head coach Bill Belichick of the greets Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams prior to Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
  • Patriots-Rams Super Bowl LIII PhotosSuper Bowl LIII - New England Patriots v Los Angeles RamsPatriots quarterback Tom Brady warms up on the field prior to Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
  • Patriots-Rams Super Bowl LIII PhotosSuper Bowl LIII - New England Patriots v Los Angeles RamsPatriots receiver Julian Edelman warms up before Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
  • Patriots-Rams Super Bowl LIII PhotosSuper Bowl LIII - New England Patriots v Los Angeles RamsPatriots tight end Rob Gronkowski warms up prior to Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
  • Patriots-Rams Super Bowl LIII PhotosSuper Bowl LIII - New England Patriots v Los Angeles RamsPatriots owner Robert Kraft reacts prior to Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
  • Patriots-Rams Super Bowl LIII PhotosSuper Bowl LIII - New England Patriots v Los Angeles RamsJulian Edelman of the New England Patriots reacts prior to Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
  • Patriots-Rams Super Bowl LIII PhotosSuper Bowl LIII - New England Patriots v Los Angeles RamsPatriots quarterback Tom Brady calls out a play in the first quarter of Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
  • Patriots-Rams Super Bowl LIII PhotosSuper Bowl LIII - New England Patriots v Los Angeles RamsLos Angeles Rams linebacker Cory Littleton celebrates his interception of Tom Brady in the first quarter of Super Bowl LIII against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
  • Patriots-Rams Super Bowl LIII PhotosSuper Bowl LIII - New England Patriots v Los Angeles RamsPatriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski misses a 46-yard field goal attempt against the Los Angeles Rams in the first quarter of Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
  • Patriots-Rams Super Bowl LIII PhotosSuper Bowl LIII - New England Patriots v Los Angeles RamsPatriots center David Andrews prepares to snap in the first quarter of Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
  • Patriots-Rams Super Bowl LIII PhotosSuper Bowl LIII - New England Patriots v Los Angeles RamsPatriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy celebrates a play in the first half of Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
  • Patriots-Rams Super Bowl LIII PhotosSuper Bowl LIII - New England Patriots v Los Angeles RamsPatriots quarterback Tom Brady is hit as he attempts a pass in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
  • Patriots-Rams Super Bowl LIII PhotosSuper Bowl LIII - New England Patriots v Los Angeles RamsPatriots tight end Rob Gronkowski runs after catching a pass in the first half during Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
  • Patriots-Rams Super Bowl LIII PhotosSuper Bowl LIII - New England Patriots v Los Angeles RamsPatriots receiver Julian Edelman runs after making a catch during Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on February 3, 2019. (Photo by Timothy A. Clary/ AFP/Getty Images)
  • Patriots At Super Bowl LIII Opening NightThe Patriots had plenty of fun at Super Bowl LIII Opening Night in Atlanta.

