Patriots Fans Excited For First Preseason GamePatriots football is back - music to fans’ ears as they’re welcomed into Gillette Stadium for the first time since the pandemic began. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.
WBZ Evening Forecast For August 12Sarah Wroblewski has your latest weather forecast.
Coyote Bites Small Child On Provincetown BeachA small child was bitten by a coyote on North Herring Cove Beach in Provincetown Wednesday evening.
Janey Orders Vaccine Mandate For All City Workers In BostonActing Boston Mayor Kim Janey announced on Thursday that all city employees will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to regular testing for the virus. WBZ-TV's Christina Hage reports.
Boston's Children's Museum, Museum Of Science Will Require Employees To Get COVID VaccineBoston's Children's Museum, Museum Of Science Will Require Employees To Get COVID Vaccine
Adidas Sells Boston-Based Reebok To Authentic Brands GroupAdidas is selling Boston-based Reebok to Authentic Brands Group of New York City for about $2.5 billion.
Brandon Sicard Arrested In Connection With Shooting On Newbury StreetPolice have arrested 29-year-old Brandon Sicard of Boston in connection with a shooting in the Back Bay Wednesday night. WBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.
Immunocompromised Americans Will Be Eligible For 3rd COVID Vaccine Dose SoonAs WBZ-TV's Dr. Mallika Marshall explains, the FDA is expected to authorize a booster shot Thursday for immunocompromised people for whom two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine might not be enough protection.