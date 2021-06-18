While many communities are waiting another year to resume 4th of July fireworks celebrations, some displays are moving forward. Find the display nearest to you.
Check back for updates as additional towns announce their plans.
|Town
|Date
|Time
|Location
|Rain Date
|Barnstable
|July 4
|9:00 p.m.
|Lewis Bay
|Bellingham
|Aug 21
|TBD
|TBD
|Boston
|July 3
|9:15 p.m.
|Boston Harbor
|Boston
|July 4
|10:30 p.m.
|Charles River/Esplande
|Braintree
|June 26
|9:30 p.m.
|Braintree High School
|Cambridge
|July 4
|10:30 p.m.
|Charles River, Cambridgeside
|Clinton
|July 10
|Dusk
|Veterans Athletic Complex
|July 11
|Gloucester
|July 3
|Dusk
|Gloucester Harbor
|Haverhill
|July 2
|TBD
|TBD
|Lexington
|July 2
|9:30 p.m.
|Center Field
|Mashpee
|July 1
|8:45 p.m.
|Mashpee High School
|July 2
|Middleboro
|July 2
|Dusk
|Pierce Playground
|New Bedford
|July 3
|9:00 p.m.
|New Bedford Harbor
|Northbridge
|Aug 14
|TBD
|TBD
|Oakham
|July 5
|Dusk
|Lake Dean
|Pepperell
|June 26
|Dusk
|Varnum Brook Elementary
|Plymouth
|July 5
|9:15 p.m.
|Plymouth Waterfront
|Somerville
|June 30
|9:15 p.m.
|Trum Field
|Tewksbury
|July 3
|9:30 p.m.
|Livingston St Rec Center
|Webster
|July 3
|9:00 p.m.
|Memorial Beach
