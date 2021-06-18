CBSN BostonWatch Now

While many communities are waiting another year to resume 4th of July fireworks celebrations, some displays are moving forward. Find the display nearest to you.

Check back for updates as additional towns announce their plans.

Town Date Time Location Rain Date
Barnstable July 4 9:00 p.m.  Lewis Bay
Bellingham Aug 21 TBD TBD
Boston July 3 9:15 p.m.  Boston Harbor
Boston July 4 10:30 p.m.  Charles River/Esplande
Braintree June 26 9:30 p.m.  Braintree High School
Cambridge July 4 10:30 p.m.  Charles River, Cambridgeside
Clinton July 10 Dusk  Veterans Athletic Complex July 11
Gloucester July 3 Dusk  Gloucester Harbor
Haverhill July 2 TBD  TBD
Lexington July 2 9:30 p.m.  Center Field
Mashpee July 1 8:45 p.m.  Mashpee High School July 2
Middleboro July 2 Dusk  Pierce Playground
New Bedford July 3 9:00 p.m.  New Bedford Harbor
Northbridge Aug 14 TBD  TBD
Oakham July 5 Dusk  Lake Dean
Pepperell June 26 Dusk  Varnum Brook Elementary
Plymouth July 5 9:15 p.m.  Plymouth Waterfront
Somerville June 30 9:15 p.m.  Trum Field
Tewksbury July 3 9:30 p.m.  Livingston St Rec Center
Webster July 3 9:00 p.m.  Memorial Beach


