TUESDAY, February 8
• City councilors want hearing on why Boston is still in a public health emergency
• Marlboro ends indoor mask mandate
MONDAY, February 7
• Mass. reports 6,725 new COVID cases over 3 days, 56 additional deaths
• Worcester board of health to drop city’s indoor mask mandate on February 18
FRIDAY, February 4
• Mass. tops 1.5 million confirmed COVID cases, but positivity rate drops again
THURSDAY, February 3
• Mass. reports 4,829 new COVID cases, 59 additional deaths
• 11,986 at Massachusetts schools test positive for COVID-19 in last week
• Omicron COVID variant may cause less damage to lungs than delta variant, researchers say
• Medicare opens up access to free at-home COVID-19 tests
WEDNESDAY, February 2
• Massachusetts reports 4,973 new COVID cases, 87 additional deaths
• Some doctors, parents urge schools to make masks optional for students
TUESDAY, February 1
• Massachusetts reports 127 additional COVID deaths over 3 days, 2,628 new cases
• Pfizer asks FDA to authorize COVID vaccine for kids under 5
MONDAY, January 31
• Mass. reports 12,127 new COVID cases over 3 days, 83 additional deaths
• Massachusetts colleges should return to “near normal” and transition to endemic, state says
• Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine gets full approval from FDA
• Schools enrolled in new program to begin receiving at-home COVID tests
FRIDAY, January 28
• Massachusetts reports 7,181 new COVID cases, 65 additional deaths
THURSDAY, January 27
• Judge pauses COVID vaccine mandate for certain Boston workers
• Mass. reports 8,616 new COVID cases, 7-day positivity rate drops below 10%
• 21,686 at Massachusetts schools test positive for COVID-19 in last week
• Moderna starts testing Omicron-specific booster dose
WEDNESDAY, January 26
• Smooth sailing at COVID testing sites around Boston
• Massachusetts reports 7,918 new COVID cases, 80 additional deaths
TUESDAY, January 25
• Mass. reports 7,120 new COVID cases and 148 additional deaths over 3 days
• Boston parents hold driving protest outside DESE meeting over COVID protocols
MONDAY, January 24
• Man can’t get heart transplant because he’s not vaccinated against COVID
• Mass. reports 24,512 new COVID cases over 3 days, 78 additional deaths
• Mayor Wu extends vaccination deadline, but 100 Boston firefighters protest mandate at City Hall
SUNDAY, January 23
• Boston city workers given additional week to show proof of COVID vaccination
FRIDAY, January 21
• Massachusetts reports 13,935 new COVID cases, 102 additional deaths
• Salem offers $500 incentive to workers at businesses where COVID vaccines required
• Booster shots provide best protection against Omicron variant, CDC studies show
• COVID-19 vaccinations do not impair fertility in men or women, study finds
• Massachusetts Nurses Union wants Baker’s help to address “overwhelmed and burned out” workers
THURSDAY, January 20
• Mask rage incidents growing in Massachusetts
• Nearly half of all COVID hospitalizations are “incidental” cases
• Massachusetts reports 14,384 new COVID cases, 86 additional deaths
• 32,909 at Massachusetts schools test positive for COVID-19 in last week
WEDNESDAY, January 19
• Massachusetts reports 14,647 new COVID cases, 199 additional deaths
• COVID forecaster sees brighter future
• Customer punches Regina Pizzeria employee after being asked to wear mask
• Child care and preschools in Massachusetts to get rapid COVID tests for kids, staff
• 400 million N95 masks to be given away by federal government starting next week
• Salem father, daughter back home after COVID puts both in ICU
TUESDAY, January 18
• Massachusetts COVID cases on steep downward trend
• Massachusetts reports 56,489 new COVID cases over multiple days, 47 additional deaths
• Free at-home COVID tests now available online through post office
• Massachusetts “very much on the back side” of Omicron surge, Baker says
• State to provide weekly at-home COVID tests for students, staff at schools
• New high-capacity COVID testing site opens in Roxbury
• Moderna plans to have combination COVID booster, flu vaccine ready by Fall 2023
MONDAY, January 17
• Boston nurses concerned about limited supply of N95 masks
SATURDAY, January 15
• Boston’s B-Together initiative that requires proof of vaccination in certain indoor spaces goes into effect
FRIDAY, January 14
• Massachusetts reports 12,864 new COVID cases, 64 additional deaths
• Massachusetts hospital leaders say health care system is “gasping for air”
• Mayor Michelle Wu announces the COVID vaccine mandate for Boston city employees will not officially be enforced until Jan. 24
• Some Boston students walk out to demand remote learning count towards 180 school days
THURSDAY, January 13
• Massachusetts reports 18,721 new COVID cases, 36 additional deaths
• 48,414 at Massachusetts schools test positive for COVID-19 in the last week
• 3 “Center for COVID Control” testing sites shut down due to lack of clinical lab licenses
WEDNESDAY, January 12
• Boston plans to provide rapid COVID tests to students prior to February vacation
• Massachusetts reports 22,184 new COVID cases, 75 additional deaths
• Massachusetts testing more than 500 deer for COVID
TUESDAY, January 11
• Brookline will require proof of vaccination to enter restaurants, gyms, entertainment venues
• Boston wastewater suggests surge of Omicron cases may be falling off
• Gov. Baker pushes back on pressure to allow remote learning, increased mask guidance
• Massachusetts reports 116 additional COVID deaths over three days, 17,802 new cases
• CDC reportedly considering recommending N95 masks
• 26 million rapid at-home COVID tests coming to Massachusetts over next 3 months, Baker says
• Baker activates 500 more National Guard members to help hospitals
MONDAY, January 10
• Massachusetts reports 60,986 new COVID cases over 3 Days, 53 additional deaths
• Teen develops website to find COVID tests for sale online
• Massachusetts launches digital COVID vaccine record access for residents at MyVaxRecords.Mass.Gov
• Massachusetts extends mask requirement in all public schools through February 28
• Massachusetts is changing how it reports COVID-19 hospitalizations
SATURDAY, January 8
• Commuter Rail will be cutting back service for at least two weeks due to the impact of COVID-19 on its workforce
• Massachusetts Lottery holds 3 COVID vaccine clinics this weekend
• Framingham Public Schools are suspending extracurricular activities due to a rise in COVID cases
FRIDAY, January 7
• Massachusetts reports 26,187 new COVID cases, positivity rate rises over 23%
THURSDAY, January 6
• Massachusetts reports 24,570 new COVID cases, positivity rate rises to 22.43%
• 51,100 at Massachusetts schools test positive for COVID-19 in last two weeks
• Massachusetts lawmaker files bill to make at-home COVID tests exempt from state sales tax
WEDNESDAY, January 5
• Massachusetts reports 27,612 new COVID cases, new single day record
• Massachusetts COVID deaths surpass 20,000
• Fenway Park to reopen as COVID vaccine site Thursday
• Boston Mayor urges vaccines, boosters as hospitals deal with COVID surge
• DESE says some KN95 masks given to schools not tested by MIT, as Baker said
• Framingham schools suspend extra-curricular activities for two weeks
• Boston superintendent Brenda Cassellius fills in as teacher amid staffing shortage
• COVID sniffing dogs search Norton Middle School for traces of virus
TUESDAY, January 4
• COVID sniffing K-9s begin working in Massachusetts schools
• Massachusetts reports 16,621 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate now over 20%
• New Bedford High School, Middle School pause sports until Friday
• Weymouth High School closed Wednesday due to staffing shortages
• Boston looking to open “higher-capacity testing site” during case surge
• More than 1,000 Boston teachers, staff out on first day back after winter break
• Massachusetts emergency room doctors, nurses say they’re overwhelmed
• Wellesley schools to resume winter sports after pause due to COVID cases
MONDAY, January 3
• Massachusetts reports 31,184 new COVID cases over 3 days, positivity rate hits new peak
• Gov. Baker and the DESE defend decision to give face masks to Mass. teachers despite study saying they don’t offer much protection
• Hospitals in for “rough” January, says UMass Memorial Health Care president
• FDA allows Pfizer booster shots for kids ages 12-to-15
• 155 Boston school employees out sick following winter break
• Baker: “vast majority” of Massachusetts schools open after winter break, despite COVID concerns
SATURDAY, January 1, 2022
• Massachusetts starts handing out 227,000 rapid COVID-19 test kits for school teachers, staff
• Over 80 flights canceled from Logan Airport, around the country as Omicron causes airline staffing shortages