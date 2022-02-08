VACCINE INFORMATION: All Massachusetts residents age 5 and older are eligible to receive a COVID vaccine. Visit Mass.Gov/CovidVaccine to book an appointment or call the hotline at 211.

TUESDAY, February 8

• City councilors want hearing on why Boston is still in a public health emergency

• Marlboro ends indoor mask mandate

MONDAY, February 7

• Mass. reports 6,725 new COVID cases over 3 days, 56 additional deaths

• Worcester board of health to drop city’s indoor mask mandate on February 18

FRIDAY, February 4

• Mass. tops 1.5 million confirmed COVID cases, but positivity rate drops again

THURSDAY, February 3

• Mass. reports 4,829 new COVID cases, 59 additional deaths

• 11,986 at Massachusetts schools test positive for COVID-19 in last week

• Omicron COVID variant may cause less damage to lungs than delta variant, researchers say

• Medicare opens up access to free at-home COVID-19 tests

WEDNESDAY, February 2

• Massachusetts reports 4,973 new COVID cases, 87 additional deaths

• Some doctors, parents urge schools to make masks optional for students

TUESDAY, February 1

• Massachusetts reports 127 additional COVID deaths over 3 days, 2,628 new cases

• Pfizer asks FDA to authorize COVID vaccine for kids under 5

MONDAY, January 31

• Mass. reports 12,127 new COVID cases over 3 days, 83 additional deaths

• Massachusetts colleges should return to “near normal” and transition to endemic, state says

• Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine gets full approval from FDA

• Schools enrolled in new program to begin receiving at-home COVID tests

FRIDAY, January 28

• Massachusetts reports 7,181 new COVID cases, 65 additional deaths

THURSDAY, January 27

• Judge pauses COVID vaccine mandate for certain Boston workers

• Mass. reports 8,616 new COVID cases, 7-day positivity rate drops below 10%

• 21,686 at Massachusetts schools test positive for COVID-19 in last week

• Moderna starts testing Omicron-specific booster dose

WEDNESDAY, January 26

• Smooth sailing at COVID testing sites around Boston

• Massachusetts reports 7,918 new COVID cases, 80 additional deaths

TUESDAY, January 25

• Mass. reports 7,120 new COVID cases and 148 additional deaths over 3 days

• Boston parents hold driving protest outside DESE meeting over COVID protocols

MONDAY, January 24

• Man can’t get heart transplant because he’s not vaccinated against COVID

• Mass. reports 24,512 new COVID cases over 3 days, 78 additional deaths

• Mayor Wu extends vaccination deadline, but 100 Boston firefighters protest mandate at City Hall

SUNDAY, January 23

• Boston city workers given additional week to show proof of COVID vaccination

FRIDAY, January 21

• Massachusetts reports 13,935 new COVID cases, 102 additional deaths

• Salem offers $500 incentive to workers at businesses where COVID vaccines required

• Booster shots provide best protection against Omicron variant, CDC studies show

• COVID-19 vaccinations do not impair fertility in men or women, study finds

• Massachusetts Nurses Union wants Baker’s help to address “overwhelmed and burned out” workers

THURSDAY, January 20

• Mask rage incidents growing in Massachusetts

• Nearly half of all COVID hospitalizations are “incidental” cases

• Massachusetts reports 14,384 new COVID cases, 86 additional deaths

• 32,909 at Massachusetts schools test positive for COVID-19 in last week

WEDNESDAY, January 19

• Massachusetts reports 14,647 new COVID cases, 199 additional deaths

• COVID forecaster sees brighter future

• Customer punches Regina Pizzeria employee after being asked to wear mask

• Child care and preschools in Massachusetts to get rapid COVID tests for kids, staff

• 400 million N95 masks to be given away by federal government starting next week

• Salem father, daughter back home after COVID puts both in ICU

TUESDAY, January 18

• Massachusetts COVID cases on steep downward trend

• Massachusetts reports 56,489 new COVID cases over multiple days, 47 additional deaths

• Free at-home COVID tests now available online through post office

• Massachusetts “very much on the back side” of Omicron surge, Baker says

• State to provide weekly at-home COVID tests for students, staff at schools

• New high-capacity COVID testing site opens in Roxbury

• Moderna plans to have combination COVID booster, flu vaccine ready by Fall 2023

MONDAY, January 17

• Boston nurses concerned about limited supply of N95 masks

SATURDAY, January 15

• Boston’s B-Together initiative that requires proof of vaccination in certain indoor spaces goes into effect

FRIDAY, January 14

• Massachusetts reports 12,864 new COVID cases, 64 additional deaths

• Massachusetts hospital leaders say health care system is “gasping for air”

• Mayor Michelle Wu announces the COVID vaccine mandate for Boston city employees will not officially be enforced until Jan. 24

• Some Boston students walk out to demand remote learning count towards 180 school days

THURSDAY, January 13

• Massachusetts reports 18,721 new COVID cases, 36 additional deaths

• 48,414 at Massachusetts schools test positive for COVID-19 in the last week

• 3 “Center for COVID Control” testing sites shut down due to lack of clinical lab licenses

WEDNESDAY, January 12

• Boston plans to provide rapid COVID tests to students prior to February vacation

• Massachusetts reports 22,184 new COVID cases, 75 additional deaths

• Massachusetts testing more than 500 deer for COVID

TUESDAY, January 11

• Brookline will require proof of vaccination to enter restaurants, gyms, entertainment venues

• Boston wastewater suggests surge of Omicron cases may be falling off

• Gov. Baker pushes back on pressure to allow remote learning, increased mask guidance

• Massachusetts reports 116 additional COVID deaths over three days, 17,802 new cases

• CDC reportedly considering recommending N95 masks

• 26 million rapid at-home COVID tests coming to Massachusetts over next 3 months, Baker says

• Baker activates 500 more National Guard members to help hospitals

MONDAY, January 10

• Massachusetts reports 60,986 new COVID cases over 3 Days, 53 additional deaths

• Teen develops website to find COVID tests for sale online

• Massachusetts launches digital COVID vaccine record access for residents at MyVaxRecords.Mass.Gov

• Massachusetts extends mask requirement in all public schools through February 28

• Massachusetts is changing how it reports COVID-19 hospitalizations

SATURDAY, January 8

• Commuter Rail will be cutting back service for at least two weeks due to the impact of COVID-19 on its workforce

• Massachusetts Lottery holds 3 COVID vaccine clinics this weekend

• Framingham Public Schools are suspending extracurricular activities due to a rise in COVID cases

FRIDAY, January 7

• Massachusetts reports 26,187 new COVID cases, positivity rate rises over 23%

THURSDAY, January 6

• Massachusetts reports 24,570 new COVID cases, positivity rate rises to 22.43%

• 51,100 at Massachusetts schools test positive for COVID-19 in last two weeks

• Massachusetts lawmaker files bill to make at-home COVID tests exempt from state sales tax

WEDNESDAY, January 5

• Massachusetts reports 27,612 new COVID cases, new single day record

• Massachusetts COVID deaths surpass 20,000

• Fenway Park to reopen as COVID vaccine site Thursday

• Boston Mayor urges vaccines, boosters as hospitals deal with COVID surge

• DESE says some KN95 masks given to schools not tested by MIT, as Baker said

• Framingham schools suspend extra-curricular activities for two weeks

• Boston superintendent Brenda Cassellius fills in as teacher amid staffing shortage

• COVID sniffing dogs search Norton Middle School for traces of virus

TUESDAY, January 4

• COVID sniffing K-9s begin working in Massachusetts schools

• Massachusetts reports 16,621 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate now over 20%

• New Bedford High School, Middle School pause sports until Friday

• Weymouth High School closed Wednesday due to staffing shortages

• Boston looking to open “higher-capacity testing site” during case surge

• More than 1,000 Boston teachers, staff out on first day back after winter break

• Massachusetts emergency room doctors, nurses say they’re overwhelmed

• Wellesley schools to resume winter sports after pause due to COVID cases

MONDAY, January 3

• Massachusetts reports 31,184 new COVID cases over 3 days, positivity rate hits new peak

• Gov. Baker and the DESE defend decision to give face masks to Mass. teachers despite study saying they don’t offer much protection

• Hospitals in for “rough” January, says UMass Memorial Health Care president

• FDA allows Pfizer booster shots for kids ages 12-to-15

• 155 Boston school employees out sick following winter break

• Baker: “vast majority” of Massachusetts schools open after winter break, despite COVID concerns

SATURDAY, January 1, 2022

• Massachusetts starts handing out 227,000 rapid COVID-19 test kits for school teachers, staff

• Over 80 flights canceled from Logan Airport, around the country as Omicron causes airline staffing shortages

