TUESDAY, February 8

• City councilors want hearing on why Boston is still in a public health emergency

• Marlboro ends indoor mask mandate

MONDAY, February 7

• Mass. reports 6,725 new COVID cases over 3 days, 56 additional deaths

• Worcester board of health to drop city’s indoor mask mandate on February 18

FRIDAY, February 4

• Mass. tops 1.5 million confirmed COVID cases, but positivity rate drops again

THURSDAY, February 3

• Mass. reports 4,829 new COVID cases, 59 additional deaths

• 11,986 at Massachusetts schools test positive for COVID-19 in last week

• Omicron COVID variant may cause less damage to lungs than delta variant, researchers say

Medicare opens up access to free at-home COVID-19 tests

WEDNESDAY, February 2

• Massachusetts reports 4,973 new COVID cases, 87 additional deaths

• Some doctors, parents urge schools to make masks optional for students

TUESDAY, February 1

• Massachusetts reports 127 additional COVID deaths over 3 days, 2,628 new cases

• Pfizer asks FDA to authorize COVID vaccine for kids under 5

MONDAY,  January 31

• Mass. reports 12,127 new COVID cases over 3 days, 83 additional deaths

• Massachusetts colleges should return to “near normal” and transition to endemic, state says

• Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine gets full approval from FDA

• Schools enrolled in new program to begin receiving at-home COVID tests

FRIDAY,  January 28

• Massachusetts reports 7,181 new COVID cases, 65 additional deaths

THURSDAY,  January 27

• Judge pauses COVID vaccine mandate for certain Boston workers

• Mass. reports 8,616 new COVID cases, 7-day positivity rate drops below 10%

• 21,686 at Massachusetts schools test positive for COVID-19 in last week

• Moderna starts testing Omicron-specific booster dose

WEDNESDAY, January 26

• Smooth sailing at COVID testing sites around Boston

• Massachusetts reports 7,918 new COVID cases, 80 additional deaths

TUESDAY, January 25

• Mass. reports 7,120 new COVID cases and 148 additional deaths over 3 days

• Boston parents hold driving protest outside DESE meeting over COVID protocols

MONDAY, January 24

• Man can’t get heart transplant because he’s not vaccinated against COVID

• Mass. reports 24,512 new COVID cases over 3 days, 78 additional deaths

• Mayor Wu extends vaccination deadline, but 100 Boston firefighters protest mandate at City Hall

SUNDAY, January 23

• Boston city workers given additional week to show proof of COVID vaccination

FRIDAY, January 21

• Massachusetts reports 13,935 new COVID cases, 102 additional deaths

• Salem offers $500 incentive to workers at businesses where COVID vaccines required

Booster shots provide best protection against Omicron variant, CDC studies show

• COVID-19 vaccinations do not impair fertility in men or women, study finds

• Massachusetts Nurses Union wants Baker’s help to address “overwhelmed and burned out” workers

THURSDAY, January 20

Mask rage incidents growing in Massachusetts

Nearly half of all COVID hospitalizations are “incidental” cases

• Massachusetts reports 14,384 new COVID cases, 86 additional deaths

• 32,909 at Massachusetts schools test positive for COVID-19 in last week

WEDNESDAY, January 19

• Massachusetts reports 14,647 new COVID cases, 199 additional deaths

• COVID forecaster sees brighter future

• Customer punches Regina Pizzeria employee after being asked to wear mask

Child care and preschools in Massachusetts to get rapid COVID tests for kids, staff

• 400 million N95 masks to be given away by federal government starting next week

• Salem father, daughter back home after COVID puts both in ICU

TUESDAY, January 18

• Massachusetts COVID cases on steep downward trend

• Massachusetts reports 56,489 new COVID cases over multiple days, 47 additional deaths

• Free at-home COVID tests now available online through post office

• Massachusetts “very much on the back side” of Omicron surge, Baker says

• State to provide weekly at-home COVID tests for students, staff at schools

• New high-capacity COVID testing site opens in Roxbury

• Moderna plans to have combination COVID booster, flu vaccine ready by Fall 2023

MONDAY, January 17

• Boston nurses concerned about limited supply of N95 masks

SATURDAY, January 15

• Boston’s B-Together initiative that requires proof of vaccination in certain indoor spaces goes into effect

FRIDAY, January 14

• Massachusetts reports 12,864 new COVID cases, 64 additional deaths

• Massachusetts hospital leaders say health care system is “gasping for air

• Mayor Michelle Wu announces the COVID vaccine mandate for Boston city employees will not officially be enforced until Jan. 24

• Some Boston students walk out to demand remote learning count towards 180 school days

THURSDAY, January 13

• Massachusetts reports 18,721 new COVID cases, 36 additional deaths

48,414 at Massachusetts schools test positive for COVID-19 in the last week

• 3 “Center for COVID Control” testing sites shut down due to lack of clinical lab licenses

WEDNESDAY, January 12

• Boston plans to provide rapid COVID tests to students prior to February vacation

• Massachusetts reports 22,184 new COVID cases, 75 additional deaths

• Massachusetts testing more than 500 deer for COVID

TUESDAY, January 11

• Brookline will require proof of vaccination to enter restaurants, gyms, entertainment venues

• Boston wastewater suggests surge of Omicron cases may be falling off

• Gov. Baker pushes back on pressure to allow remote learning, increased mask guidance

• Massachusetts reports 116 additional COVID deaths over three days, 17,802 new cases

• CDC reportedly considering recommending N95 masks

26 million rapid at-home COVID tests coming to Massachusetts over next 3 months, Baker says

• Baker activates 500 more National Guard members to help hospitals

MONDAY, January 10

• Massachusetts reports 60,986 new COVID cases over 3 Days, 53 additional deaths

• Teen develops website to find COVID tests for sale online

• Massachusetts launches digital COVID vaccine record access for residents at MyVaxRecords.Mass.Gov

• Massachusetts extends mask requirement in all public schools through February 28

• Massachusetts is changing how it reports COVID-19 hospitalizations

SATURDAY, January 8

Commuter Rail will be cutting back service for at least two weeks due to the impact of COVID-19 on its workforce

Massachusetts Lottery holds 3 COVID vaccine clinics this weekend

• Framingham Public Schools are suspending extracurricular activities due to a rise in COVID cases

FRIDAY, January 7

• Massachusetts reports 26,187 new COVID cases, positivity rate rises over 23%

THURSDAY, January 6

• Massachusetts reports 24,570 new COVID cases, positivity rate rises to 22.43%

51,100 at Massachusetts schools test positive for COVID-19 in last two weeks

• Massachusetts lawmaker files bill to make at-home COVID tests exempt from state sales tax

WEDNESDAY, January 5

• Massachusetts reports 27,612 new COVID cases, new single day record

• Massachusetts COVID deaths surpass 20,000

• Fenway Park to reopen as COVID vaccine site Thursday

Boston Mayor urges vaccines, boosters as hospitals deal with COVID surge

• DESE says some KN95 masks given to schools not tested by MIT, as Baker said

• Framingham schools suspend extra-curricular activities for two weeks

• Boston superintendent Brenda Cassellius fills in as teacher amid staffing shortage

COVID sniffing dogs search Norton Middle School for traces of virus

TUESDAY, January 4

• COVID sniffing K-9s begin working in Massachusetts schools

• Massachusetts reports 16,621 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate now over 20%

• New Bedford High School, Middle School pause sports until Friday

• Weymouth High School closed Wednesday due to staffing shortages

• Boston looking to open “higher-capacity testing site” during case surge

• More than 1,000 Boston teachers, staff out on first day back after winter break

• Massachusetts emergency room doctors, nurses say they’re overwhelmed

• Wellesley schools to resume winter sports after pause due to COVID cases

MONDAY, January 3

• Massachusetts reports 31,184 new COVID cases over 3 days, positivity rate hits new peak

• Gov. Baker and the DESE defend decision to give face masks to Mass. teachers despite study saying they don’t offer much protection

• Hospitals in for “rough” January, says UMass Memorial Health Care president

• FDA allows Pfizer booster shots for kids ages 12-to-15

• 155 Boston school employees out sick following winter break

• Baker: “vast majority” of Massachusetts schools open after winter break, despite COVID concerns

SATURDAY, January 1, 2022

• Massachusetts starts handing out 227,000 rapid COVID-19 test kits for school teachers, staff

• Over 80 flights canceled from Logan Airport, around the country as Omicron causes airline staffing shortages

