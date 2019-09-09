  • WBZ TVOn Air

Calling All Local A Capella Groups!

Want to win free tickets to Disney’s The Lion King? Here is your chance!

Show off your A Capella skills and send us your best rendition of Circle of Life to win a chance to hear this song, and more, LIVE at the Citizen’s Bank Opera House. Upload your minute-long video on Instagram using #LionKingSingBOSTON and tag @BroadwayBoston for your chance to win.

Sponsored by Broadway In Boston, Disney’s The Lion King is at the Citizen’s Bank Opera House from October 3-27, 2019.

Follow Broadway In Boston on Instagram at @BroadwayBoston

Read: Official Contest Rules

For any questions, please contact Ashley Kinsella at akinsella@cbs.com.