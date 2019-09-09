Calling All Local A Capella Groups!
Want to win free tickets to Disney’s The Lion King? Here is your chance!
Show off your A Capella skills and send us your best rendition of Circle of Life to win a chance to hear this song, and more, LIVE at the Citizen’s Bank Opera House. Upload your minute-long video on Instagram using #LionKingSingBOSTON and tag @BroadwayBoston for your chance to win.
Sponsored by Broadway In Boston, Disney’s The Lion King is at the Citizen’s Bank Opera House from October 3-27, 2019.
For any questions, please contact Ashley Kinsella at akinsella@cbs.com.