New England Patriots: Jerod Mayo's impact this seasonThe New England Patriots defense has looked unstoppable to start the season. How much of that is a credit to Jerod Mayo joining as a coach this year? Even though we are only heading into Week 3 of the 2019 season, the New England Patriots defense looks unstoppable. The unit has only given up one sc...

Patriots/Jets Round 1: What are the most notable injuries?The New England Patriots and the New York Jets will meet on Sunday at Gillette Stadium for the 120th time in their storied history as rivals. For the 60th year in a row, the New England Patriots and the New York Jets are set to renew their fierce and historic rivalry. Both franchises were establish...

Red Sox Rumors: Rusney Castillo will pick up 2020 optionRusney Castillo reportedly doesn't plan on opting out of his contract and will remain with the Boston Red Sox in 2020 despite no path to the majors. Most minor league players dream of making it to the big leagues. Even for those who have already had a taste, the goal is to work their way back ...

Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi's strange regressionThe Boston Red Sox season is a disappointment and so are a few players including Andrew Benintendi. Are time and patience running out? The expectation I had for Boston Red Sox outfielderAndrew Benintendiduring the 2017 season was to be the American League Rookie of the Year, but Aaron Judge had a m...

Boston Celtics: is the center position the team's Achilles' heel?The Boston Celtics are overall an extremely talented group and have good depth at almost every position. However, there remains one glaring exception... The Boston Celtics starting lineup figures to be dazzlingly good in 2019-2020, so much so it has me seeing stars. All-stars, that is. Few teams...