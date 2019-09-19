Sports
- Patriots Release Antonio BrownAntonio Brown's Patriots career is over after just one game.
- Patriots-Jets Injury Report: Brady's HealthyThe Jets will not be a healthy bunch when the visit Foxboro on Sunday.
- Brady Focused On Football, Not ABBrady deflected any and all questions about Antonio Brown on Friday.
- Week 3 Predictions For Patriots-JetsOur experts are not giving the Jets much of a chance.
- 'I Can’t Watch These Ridiculous Penalties Anymore'Tom Brady said he had to turn off the game Thursday because of all the flags.
Latest Headlines
Patriots-Jets: Tom Brady Removed From Report, James Develin Out For Sunday's GameIt appears as though Tom Brady is going to gut his way through his calf ailment.
'The Patriots Have Been A Machine': CBS Pittsburgh Sports Anchor Bob PompeaniThe Patriots steamrolled their first two opponents, and with the Jets starting practice squad QB Luke Falk, that trend should continue Sunday.
Patriots Sticking With Marshall Newhouse At Left Tackle For Foreseeable FutureYes, outside of all the Antonio Brown stories, the New England Patriots do have to go about their business this week on the football field. And in that regard, they have a pretty significant challenge facing them on the offensive line.
Bill Belichick Once Again Cuts Off Press Conference When Peppered With Antonio Brown QuestionsWhen Bill Belichick takes the podium in Foxboro, he does so with the intention of solely discussing football. He made that clear last week, and he made it clear once again on Friday.
Hurley: Antonio Brown Just Can't Seem To Help HimselfWhen it comes to inviting negative attention for all the wrong reasons, it appears as though he can't help himself.
Latest Video
Tom Brady Focused On Jets, Not Antonio BrownMuch like his head coach, the Patriots' QB didn't care to speak much about the latest Antonio Brown allegations.
Belichick Not Interested In Answering Antonio Brown QuestionsPatriots head coach Antonio Brown only wanted to discuss football during his Friday press conference.
Antonio Brown Breaks Silence, Answers 4 Questions In Patriots Locker RoomAntonio Brown spoke for the first time as a member of the New England Patriots, chatting with reporters for one minute. He did not address sexual assault allegations by his former trainer.
Patriots
Red Sox
Red Sox Avoid Sweep Against Giants, Eduardo Rodriguez Picks Up 18th WinThe Boston Red Sox avoided a three-game sweep at home Thursday, with Eduardo Rodriguez earning his 18th win on the season.
Yaz To Yaz: Carl Yastrzemski Throws Out First Pitch To Grandson At FenwayAn incredible week for the Yastrzemski family continued Wednesday night at Fenway Park.
Giants Rout Red Sox 11-3, Giving Bochy 2,000th WinStephen Vogt hit a two-run homer and the Giants beat the Red Sox 11-3 on Wednesday night, giving Bruce Bochy his 2,000th career victory as a manager in the majors.
David Price Officially Shut Down For SeasonWith the Red Sox nine games out of a wild-card spot with just 12 games to play, the decision was made to officially end Price's season.
Bruins
Patrice Bergeron Gives Update On Groin Injury, Remains Confident He'll Play Opening NightPatrice Bergeron is making progress with his groin injury, and is confident he'll be on the ice when the Boston Bruins open their season in two weeks.
Zdeno Chara, Tom Brady Pose For Photo At TB12 Grand OpeningStanding at 6-foot-9, Zdeno Chara is usually the one who casts a shadow. But with the 42-year-old sharing a sports town with fellow 42-year-old Tom Brady, Chara's work, dedication, diet and workout routine can sometimes get overshadowed in Boston.
TD Garden Reveals New Look, New Seats For 2019-20 Bruins And Celtics SeasonIt's a new year and a new look for the home of the Boston Bruins and Boston Celtics.
Bruins Sign Brandon Carlo To Two-Year ContractThe Boston Bruins have locked up another young blue liner, signing defenseman Brandon Carlo to a two-year contract.
Celtics
Wizards' Isaiah Thomas Sidelined 6-8 Weeks After Thumb SurgeryFormer Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas cannot catch a break.
Enes Kanter Expecting Big Things From Gordon HaywardThe Celtics are hoping for big things from Gordon Hayward this season, and one of his new teammates is already setting some big expectations for the forward.
TD Garden Reveals New Look, New Seats For 2019-20 Bruins And Celtics SeasonIt's a new year and a new look for the home of the Boston Bruins and Boston Celtics.
Report: Marcus Smart Will Not Play In Team USA's Final 2 Games At FIBA World CupTeam USA will not medal in this year's FIBA World Cup after suffering a disappointing loss to France on Wednesday, but they still have a few games to play. Marcus Smart will not be playing in those games, however.
