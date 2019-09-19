BREAKING:Patriots Release Antonio Brown
Latest Headlines

Patriots-Jets: Tom Brady Removed From Report, James Develin Out For Sunday's GameIt appears as though Tom Brady is going to gut his way through his calf ailment.
Patriots Release Antonio BrownAntonio Brown's Patriots career is over after one game.
Report: Patriots, NFL Have Told Antonio Brown To No Longer Contact AccuserAfter text messages surfaced showing Antonio Brown sending text messages to a woman that accused him of an unwelcome sexual advance, the lawyer for that woman has said that both the New England Patriots and the National Football League have instructed Brown to no longer make such contact.
Tom Brady Focused On New York Jets, Not Antonio Brown StoriesAntonio Brown may have been a major talking point outside the walls of Gillette Stadium on Friday, but inside the locker room, mum's the word.
'The Patriots Have Been A Machine': CBS Pittsburgh Sports Anchor Bob PompeaniThe Patriots steamrolled their first two opponents, and with the Jets starting practice squad QB Luke Falk, that trend should continue Sunday.
Patriots Sticking With Marshall Newhouse At Left Tackle For Foreseeable FutureYes, outside of all the Antonio Brown stories, the New England Patriots do have to go about their business this week on the football field. And in that regard, they have a pretty significant challenge facing them on the offensive line.
Bill Belichick Once Again Cuts Off Press Conference When Peppered With Antonio Brown QuestionsWhen Bill Belichick takes the podium in Foxboro, he does so with the intention of solely discussing football. He made that clear last week, and he made it clear once again on Friday.
Hurley: Antonio Brown Just Can't Seem To Help HimselfWhen it comes to inviting negative attention for all the wrong reasons, it appears as though he can't help himself.

FanSided

New England Patriots: Jerod Mayo's impact this seasonThe New England Patriots defense has looked unstoppable to start the season. How much of that is a credit to Jerod Mayo joining as a coach this year? Even though we are only heading into Week 3 of the 2019 season, the New England Patriots defense looks unstoppable. The unit has only given up one sc...
Patriots/Jets Round 1: What are the most notable injuries?The New England Patriots and the New York Jets will meet on Sunday at Gillette Stadium for the 120th time in their storied history as rivals. For the 60th year in a row, the New England Patriots and the New York Jets are set to renew their fierce and historic rivalry. Both franchises were establish...
Red Sox Rumors: Rusney Castillo will pick up 2020 optionRusney Castillo reportedly doesn't plan on opting out of his contract and will remain with the Boston Red Sox in 2020 despite no path to the majors. Most minor league players dream of making it to the big leagues. Even for those who have already had a taste, the goal is to work their way back ...
Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi's strange regressionThe Boston Red Sox season is a disappointment and so are a few players including Andrew Benintendi. Are time and patience running out? The expectation I had for Boston Red Sox outfielderAndrew Benintendiduring the 2017 season was to be the American League Rookie of the Year, but Aaron Judge had a m...
Boston Celtics: is the center position the team's Achilles' heel?The Boston Celtics are overall an extremely talented group and have good depth at almost every position. However, there remains one glaring exception... The Boston Celtics starting lineup figures to be dazzlingly good in 2019-2020, so much so it has me seeing stars. All-stars, that is. Few teams...