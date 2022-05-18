It sounds like Bam Adebayo threw some shade at Jaylen Brown after Heat's Game 1 victoryLet the war of words begin between the Heat and the Celtics.

Patriots still don't have offensive play-caller to replace Josh McDanielsAccording to the Patriots' coaching staff, the team still hasn't decided who will play the key role of offensive play-caller when the games do begin.

Jimmy Butler wants to run into Celtics 'and see who falls down first'The Celtics ran into a whole lot of Jimmy Butler in Game 1 on Tuesday night. Or rather, Butler ran into a whole lot of Celtics. The Miami Heat superstar is planning on doing even more of it going forward.

Tatum, Brown shoulder blame for Celtics' third quarter collapse in Game 1Ime Udoka blamed Boston's third-quarter collapse on the team's star players, and there was no argument from Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown on that front.

Dreadful third quarter dooms Celtics as Butler leads Heat to 118-107 victory in Game 1Everything fell apart of the Celtics in the third quarter of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Heat.