BOSTON (CBS) — It is classic New England. Summer never just gradually arrives here. More often than not, it creeps up from behind and smacks you right in the face. This May started out with 11 of the first 12 days below average. The weekends were rather crummy and warm weather lovers were starting to get ornery and downright impatient. Then, late last week, we flipped the switch and haven’t looked back. We have had 4 straight days in the 70s and 80s (Tuesday will make 5) and all of a sudden, we are thinking a top ten warmest May on record is within reach! We even set a new high-temperature record on Saturday in Boston (86 degrees).

And there is MUCH more where that came from…

The next few days will be rather seasonal, no big headlines. But, come Friday things will start to heat up in a big way.

Temperatures will climb into the 80s in parts of our area on Friday, a good 10-15 degrees above the average. Saturday, we take things to a whole new level. High temperatures could easily reach the mid-90s on Saturday, in fact, I wouldn’t rule out some upper 90s in parts of Metro West and the Merrimack Valley. Models are indicating a greater than 50% chance of 90+ just to the northwest of Boston, which, this far out, is a tell-tale sign that the heat is coming.

So how unusual is 90 degrees this early in the season? It really isn’t THAT rare…

In Boston, the average first day of temperatures 90+ comes on June 8. Last year, we hit 90 on May 23rd, just two days later than what we expect this year. Go back a few years and we hit our first 90 even earlier…May 3 in 2018 and May 17 in 2018.

I think the real story here isn’t that we are hitting 90 this weekend, or that it will be our first 90 since August 27 of 2021 (267 days ago), but instead, just how much OVER 90 we may go! The record on Saturday was set more than 100 years ago, back in 1921 when the City hit 93 degrees. I think we have a shot at beating that rather easily, perhaps by several degrees. While Sunday is not quite as certain, depending on the amount of cloud cover and the timing of a cold front, I would say the record of 93 set back in 1959 for that date is also well within reach.

If Boston were to hit 95 degrees or higher this weekend, it would only be the 9th time in recorded history in the month of May and just the fourth time ever THIS early in May.

And, as they say, it’s not just the heat, it’s the humidity. Dewpoints will be in the mid to upper 60s both Saturday and Sunday, making it feel more like 100 degrees in parts of the area. That is some dangerous heat, regardless of what month it comes in.

Lastly, you won’t be hearing any “heatwave” headlines. For an official heatwave, you must hit 90 degrees or higher for at least three consecutive days. Friday will fall just short (in the 80s) and it appears a cold front will come through late Sunday bringing a much more seasonal airmass to start next week.

So, summah apparently has arrived. Much around the same time as it did last year. Let’s just hope that Memorial Day weekend doesn’t follow the same path as it did in 2021. More on that forecast to come later this week.