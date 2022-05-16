CHARLESTOWN, NH (CBS) – A likely tornado was captured on dashcam video in Charlestown, New Hampshire Monday night.
The video was captured by Wes Carter as a line of thunderstorms raced across New England. The video was taken on Route 12 just before 7:00 p.m.
Police in Charlestown, NH said the storm knocked down trees and power lines. No injuries have been reported.
There were no tornado warnings issued in New Hampshire. WBZ-TV Chief Meteorologist Eric Fisher said the area is in a terrible spot when it comes to radar coverage. “Some subtle rotation was visible but a tough call,” Fisher said.