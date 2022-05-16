BURLINGTON (CBS) — Sunday night brought the first total eclipse to the northeast in over three years. The “super flower blood moon” eclipse peaked just after midnight.
In the Boston area, cloud cover made it difficult to fully enjoy the unique celestial event. But some were able to see the blood-red moon briefly when the clouds parted.
Imelda Joson and Edwin Aguirre were skywatching from Mary Cummings Park in Burlington. They said thick clouds spoiled their view for most of the night, but as the total eclipse was ending they finally got a shot with their camera attached to a 3-inch refracting telescope.
“As you can see, the Moon had started to emerge from the Earth’s shadow,” they told WBZ-TV.
The lunar show was a combination of three pretty impressive displays: A blood moon, which is when the moon appears red during a lunar eclipse; a super moon, when the moon’s orbit is closest to Earth; and a flower moon, which is the name for May’s full moon.
Those who missed out on the event Sunday night won’t have to wait too long for another lunar eclipse. The next one arrives in the early morning hours of November 8th, this year.