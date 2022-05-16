BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 10,789 new confirmed COVID cases on Monday, after no reports over the weekend. The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is now 8.48%.
There were nine additional deaths reported.
Currently, there are 739 people in the hospital with COVID. There are also 68 patients currently in intensive care.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,674,693. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 19,261.
There were 115,621 total new tests reported.