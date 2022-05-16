BOSTON (CBS) — A shortage of staff at the Greater Boston Food Bank is causing food supply issues at the hundreds of food banks across Massachusetts that GBFB serves.

Staff at Hebron Food Pantry in Attleboro say their food supplies from GBFB have decreased by 1,500 pounds in the last month. That is nearly a 20% decrease.

Hebron’s supply of food is typically split between donations and food from the Greater Boston Food Bank. Hebron has also seen an increase in families and individuals reaching out for food assistance.

“With the increase in our client base and the decrease in food available from the Greater Boston Food Bank we’re really finding ourselves in a challenging position,” said Heather Porreca, Vice President of Hebron’s Board of Directors.

Catherine Lynn, vice president of communications for the food bank said its warehouse is operating at less than half of its full-time staff.

“The market is competitive, people are moving around to different jobs, and that’s what we’re experiencing,” Lynn said, “We’re up against every box store. You know, your major retail names, you name them.”

Lynn is hopeful that benefits offered by the non-profit will attract more people to work there.

“These are well-paying competitive salaries. We offer benefits, day one. You have education reimbursements, health reimbursements,” she said.

While the GBFB hunts for workers, Porreca is pleading for donations to fill the gap.

“We’re kind of putting a plea out there saying if you have anything available to give, we’ll take it,” Porreca said.

For more information on donations to the Hebron food pantry, visit Hebronfoodpantry.org.

The Greater Boston Food Bank provided this flyer on job opportunities at the food bank.