NEEDHAM (CBS) — Needham police say they are looking for a man who exposed himself to a teenager on Friday. It happened around 2:30 p.m. near Pollard Middle School.
Police describe the man as White, in his 40s, dark wavy hair, with a large “beer belly” and wearing athletic shorts. He was driving a white SUV that had multiple small stickers on the back passenger’s window.READ MORE: Varieties of Starburst, Skittles and Life Savers gummies recalled
There was no attempt to entice, police said.READ MORE: Boston police investigate rape reported Downtown, release photo of suspect
Anyone with information about the car or the man should call police at 781-444-1212.MORE NEWS: Stephanie Beard, wanted for fatal New Hampshire stabbing, arrested in Boston