NEEDHAM (CBS) — Needham police say they are looking for a man who exposed himself to a teenager on Friday. It happened around 2:30 p.m. near Pollard Middle School.

Police describe the man as White, in his 40s, dark wavy hair, with a large “beer belly” and wearing athletic shorts. He was driving a white SUV that had multiple small stickers on the back passenger’s window.

There was no attempt to entice, police said.

Anyone with information about the car or the man should call police at 781-444-1212.

