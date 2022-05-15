Celtics dominate Bucks for 109-81 win in Game 7 to advance to Eastern Conference FinalsThe Celtics are moving on to the Eastern Conference Finals. Boston pummeled the Milwaukee Bucks in a deciding Game 7 at TD Garden on Sunday, 109-81, to finish off a classic second-round matchup between the two teams.

Robert Williams won't start but is available for Celtics in Game 7 vs. BucksThe Celtics are getting Robert Williams back for Sunday's deciding Game 7 against the Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden. Or at least a little bit of Robert Williams back.

Celtics ready for an epic Game 7 against Bucks at TD GardenIt's only fitting that Celtics-Bucks is coming down to a Game 7.

Red Sox get 1st series victory in month, win 11-3 at TexasRafael Devers also homered for Boston, which set a season high for runs and has won the first two in the three-game weekend series.

Hurricanes eliminate Bruins in first round, beating Boston 3-2 in Game 7The B's, despite winning all three of their games at TD Garden during the series, fall in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.