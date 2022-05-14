HAMPTON, N.H. (CBS) — Hampton, New Hampshire Police say they needed to make “several arrests” on the beach Friday. Multiple large groups formed on the beach and fights were breaking out, police said.
When officers told people to disperse, the behavior continued and started to disrupt traffic on Ocean Boulevard.
The arrests were for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and alcohol offenses.
"We want people to enjoy the beach," police wrote on Facebook. "Those wishing to cause violence and disruptions will be prosecuted."
No injuries were reported.