Celtics ready for an epic Game 7 against Bucks at TD GardenIt's only fitting that Celtics-Bucks is coming down to a Game 7.

Jayson Tatum painted his masterpiece in Celtics' Game 6 win over BucksWith the Celtics facing elimination on Friday night, they needed a superstar performance out of Jayson Tatum. That is exactly what they got from the 24-year-old in Game 6 against the Bucks.

NHL has Game 7 tripleheader on tap for Saturday, including Bruins-HurricanesEveryone loves a Game 7. And on Saturday, the NHL has three of them.

Pivetta ends streak, Martinez extends his in 7-1 Red Sox win over RangersNick Pivetta allowed a run and three hits in a season-long seven innings to win for the first time since August and the Boston Red Sox had a four-run sixth inning to beat the Texas Rangers 7-1 on Friday night.

Celtics force Game 7 vs. Bucks as Jayson Tatum goes off for 46 points in 108-95 Game 6 victoryThere will be a Game 7 in Boston. Jayson Tatum went off in Game 6 and the Celtics beat the Bucks, 108-95, in Milwaukee to force a winner-takes-all tilt on Sunday.