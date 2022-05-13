LYNN (CBS) — A teacher in Lynn has received an exciting recognition — Tymond Tran was named one of Amazon’s teachers of the year.
Tran teaches computer science at Thurgood Marshall Middle School in Lynn.
This year, Amazon named him a Future Engineer Teacher of the Year. The award is $30,000, $25,000 goes to the school and the teacher gets to keep $5,000.
"I was incredibly surprised. I had no idea it was coming, and it turned out to be really wonderful because it just so happened to be the week that our superintendent of the district was in," Tran said. "So he was actually the one that came in with the Amazon box and surprised me. He's like, 'Hey, open this up. See what's inside.' And so, as I was opening it in front of my class in the middle of my mini-lesson, the rest of the administration from the school showed up with balloons and poppers and just cheering. It was a great time."
Tran is one of 10 teachers across the country to be recognized for going above and beyond.
