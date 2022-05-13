BOSTON (CBS) — For potentially the first time ever, Celtics fans will have no qualms about the officiating crew in Friday night’s must-win Game 6 against the Bucks. Scott Foster — the man known as “The Extender” — is on the crew for Boston’s must-win tilt in Milwaukee.
Foster is one of the most experienced refs in the NBA, but he’s got a reputation of extending playoff series. Teams trailing a postseason series are 20-5 with foster on the crew.
Officials for Celtics-Bucks Game 6:
Scott Foster
Eric Lewis
Ben Taylor
— Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) May 13, 2022
That's could be seen as great news for the Celtics, though Foster wasn't much of an "extender" in the first round when he officiated Game 4 between Boston and Brooklyn. The Celtics completed their sweep of the Nets with Foster on the floor, so it's no guarantee that he'll work his magic Friday night in Milwaukee.
And it should be noted that Foster was part of the crew for Game 6 of the NBA Finals last year, when the Bucks closed out the Phoenix Suns in Milwaukee to win a title.
But the refs shouldn’t be on Boston’s mind heading into Game 6, not after the Celtics blew a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter of Game 5. The Celtics need to focus on fixing their Game 5 issues, and the last thing they need is to get caught up in the officiating.