CHELSEA (CBS) — Crews in Chelsea began removing a pile of hazardous debris that is contaminated with asbestos Friday. It will take weeks to remove all the material.
MassDEP approved the removal setup during an inspection on Wednesday.
The WBZ-TV I-Team discovered the pile which is off of Route 1 north at the Route 16 exit and next to a public housing development in Chelsea. When the I-Team contacted Chelsea officials and community leaders, they had no idea it was there.
Less than a day after the I-Team contacted the state, crews in hazardous material suits showed up at the site to cover the pile with a plastic tarp.
Soon after the report aired, the state apologized and promised to remove the pile.
Additional air monitors will be placed on the edge of Route 1 south while the removal is underway.