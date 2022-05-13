Robert Williams out again for Celtics in Game 6 vs. BucksCeltics big man Robert Williams was once again listed as questionable for Boston's must-win Game 6 in Milwaukee on Friday night. And Robert Williams was once again ruled out just prior to game time.

Update: Scott Foster not available to officiate Celtics-Bucks Game 6 due to non-COVID related illnessThere was some restrained jubilation among Celtics fans Friday morning when it was announced that Scott Foster would be one of the officials for Boston's must-win Game 6 against the Bucks. However, Foster is now a late scratch from the game due to an illness.

Keys to Celtics forcing a Game 7 against BucksThe Celtics know that they missed a golden opportunity and made things extremely difficult on themselves against the Bucks. Here's how they can force a Game 7 in Boston on Friday night.

Ernie Adams announced 2022 Patriots schedule and it was amazingMost NFL teams used some sort of highly produced video or even animation to announce their 2022 schedule on Thursday night. But the Patriots had something much, much better: Ernie Adams in front of a white board.

Patriots legend Gino Cappelletti dies at age 89Gino Gappelletti, a member of the Patriots Hall of Fame, died on Thursday at the age of 89.