BOSTON (CBS) — A rally is planned Saturday on the Boston Common in support of abortion rights, after a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion suggested that the landmark Roe v. Wade case is set to be overturned.
Attorney General Maura Healey is among those planning to attend the protest from noon to 2 p.m. at the Parkman Bandstand. The Planned Parenthood Advocacy Fund of Massachusetts, ACLU of Massachusetts and Reproductive Equity Now are organizing the rally.
Overturning Roe would pave the way for states to make their own decisions on abortion. Massachusetts lawmakers took action in 2020 to codify abortion rights into state law.