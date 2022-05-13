Celtics force Game 7 vs. Bucks as Jayson Tatum goes off for 46 points in 108-95 Game 6 victoryThere will be a Game 7 in Boston. Jayson Tatum went off in Game 6 and the Celtics beat the Bucks, 108-95, in Milwaukee to force a winner-takes-all tilt on Sunday.

Remembering Gino Cappelletti: Funeral services, visitation date announced for Patriots legendVisitation information and funeral services have been announced for New England Patriots Hall of Famer and broadcasting legend Gino Cappelletti.

Robert Williams out again for Celtics in Game 6 vs. BucksCeltics big man Robert Williams was once again listed as questionable for Boston's must-win Game 6 in Milwaukee on Friday night. And Robert Williams was once again ruled out just prior to game time.

Update: Scott Foster not available to officiate Celtics-Bucks Game 6 due to non-COVID related illnessThere was some restrained jubilation among Celtics fans Friday morning when it was announced that Scott Foster would be one of the officials for Boston's must-win Game 6 against the Bucks. However, Foster is now a late scratch from the game due to an illness.

Keys to Celtics forcing a Game 7 against BucksThe Celtics know that they missed a golden opportunity and made things extremely difficult on themselves against the Bucks. Here's how they can force a Game 7 in Boston on Friday night.