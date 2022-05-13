WOBURN (CBS) — The baby formula shortage is quickly becoming one of the most urgent topics in Washington.

On Friday, Senators Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren signed a letter to the President of the Infant Nutrition Council of America, calling on infant formula makers to do what they can to make more formula, distribute it, and make sure this doesn’t happen.

The federal government has also launched a new website aimed at helping parents. The website, according to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, includes “contacts with companies, food banks, healthcare providers.”

White House officials also said they’re working with retailers and manufacturers to increase supply, crack down on price gauging, and limit how much individuals can buy at once.

“It’s very stressful to not know where your baby’s next meal is going to come from,” said Nicolette Meinert. She’s a newborn care specialist based in Woburn. “We’ve had several clients that have not been able to find formula,” she said.

When WBZ-TV checked store shelves Friday, baby formula aisles were sparse.

“I don’t even have words. I feel like we’re back to 2020 with the toilet paper,” said Stoneham mom Jordana Rochon.

When she recently checked a store in Woburn, the clerk told her another customer had just snatched up a dozen containers.

“I do hope other people realize that when you do go into a store and you take 12 of them off of the shelf, it’s a little bit excessive because there are some of us who are looking for even just one can,” said Rochon.

Nicolette Meinert started a Facebook Page to help parents in her area hunt down formula. In one day, 150 members had already joined.

“I think this is one of those situations where people need to rely on each other and people need to be generous,” Meinert said. “I think we’ll get through it.”